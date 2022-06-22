Watford and Millwall dealt transfer blow as summer target set for Champions League move

Watford and Millwall have been dealt a transfer blow with transfer target and Stoke City forward Benik Afobe set to seal a move abroad.

As per the South London Press, the 29-year-old is poised to sign for Belgian champions Club Brugge, who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

This comes as a blow to both Watford and Millwall given their recent interest in the striker.

It emerged via Football Insider recently that the Hornets were plotting a move to sign the 29-year-old this summer and add him to their striking options ahead of their Championship return.

Meanwhile, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club were in discussions to bring Afobe back to The Den permanently this summer after his loan spell there last campaign.

During that spell, Afobe netted twelve goals and registered three assists in 38 Championship appearances.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

The fee for the striker is unclear at this stage, with the player still having one year remaining on his deal at Stoke City.

However, it has been reported that the Potters are keen to clear up their wage bill this summer, in which case, they may allow Afobe to leave for below his going market rate.

The Verdict

Whilst perhaps no surprising, this could be seen as a blow to both clubs above.

Watford are looking thin in the striking department at present and following yesterday’s sale of Cucho Hernandez and the announcement that came with it, they will clearly be looking to bring in home-grown forwards this summer. Afobe would have obviously fitted that bill.

For Millwall, meanwhile, whilst still a blow, it is perhaps an expected one.

The club feared that Afobe would be out of their reach despite their ambitions to bring him to the club permanently, and it looks as though it has panned out that way.

Gary Rowett will no doubt be looking at alternative options already.