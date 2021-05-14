Watford and Mbaye Diagne: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Watford sealed a return to the Premier League earlier this month, and the recruitment team will already be planning on who they should bring in to strengthen the team.

Bringing in at least one new striker is sure to be a priority for the Hornets, as they look to increase their firepower. And, Sky Sports have claimed that Mbaye Diagne is a transfer target for the club.

The Senegal international is currently on loan at West Brom from Turkish giants Galatasaray, but with Albion relegated, they won’t be able to bring him in on a permanent basis.

Therefore, he could be on the move in the summer, and here we assess whether a switch to Vicarage Road could happen…

What do we know so far?

We know that Galatasaray allowed Diagne to leave in January, and his deal at The Hawthorns included an option to buy, so the set fee for him will be known to Watford.

It also means he is available and the player will surely be desperate to stay in England after having his first taste of the Premier League in recent months.

However, there is interest from Brighton and Crystal Palace, so a deal won’t be straightforward.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s certainly a real possibility.

As mentioned, Watford need a new striker and Diagne will be available for a decent fee.

So, the only real stumbling block will be if the other clubs come in with an offer as well. The prospect of joining more established Premier League clubs like Brighton or Palace may appeal to the player more.