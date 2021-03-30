Watford and Kadeem Harris: Is a permanent summer move from Sheffield Wednesday likely?

The next nine games are going to be hugely important towards the future of Sheffield Wednesday but one star who may not be around to help with the re-build is Kadeem Harris.

The 27-year-old has been surrounded by speculation that he could be leaving Hillsborough come the end of the season with top clubs including Watford keeping an eye on the former Cardiff City man.

Harris is out of contract at the end of the season, and it appears unlikely, given the Owls current relegation struggles, that the winger will look to extend his contract with the club.

New manager Darren Moore will look to work his magic to keep one of their standout players in what has been a poor season this year. However, with Watford lurking, who could be Premier League bound, it would be hard to convince Harris that Sheffield Wednesday is the club he should spend his future with.

Harris arrived at Wednesday after joining from Cardiff City where he spent two spells out on loan at Brentford and Barnsley.

The 27-year-old joined the club looking to prove himself at the Championship level and in his first season he contributed three goals and four assists.

However, Wednesday have struggled this season and currently sit in 23rd place in the Championship. One of the sides biggest issues has been scoring goals and Harris himself is yet to find the back of the net in any of his 32 league appearances.

Despite his slow season he is still very much in demand and high-flying Watford continue to be linked with the pacey winger as reported by The Telegraph.

The fact that Harris is available on a free transfer this summer is obviously going to attract interest.

Clubs are able to take a chance on the player who has undoubted quality despite the Owls’ poor season if they’re not going to lose money on the deal.

Watford seem in the prime position to capture the signing of Harris but Stoke and Reading are also chasing the 27-year-old.

The Hornets would look to be the best option for Harris with the club currently sitting in second place in the league in the automatic promotion spots.

However, with news today from Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen stating that Ken Sema has signed a new contract for Watford, is Harris going to be needed?

Watford already possess some quality attacking talent including the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Sema himself so the club may look to bolster other areas before they add attacking reinforcements.

It is likely that Harris will be leaving Hillsborough come the end of the season especially if the Owls are plying their trade in League One next campaign, but whether he will be playing at Vicarage Road next season seems some way off.