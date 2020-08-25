Watford and Fulham ignite transfer talks over 26-year-old

Watford are in talks with Fulham over the potential signing of Alfie Mawson as they embark on life back in the Championship.

It was a contrasting 2019/20 campaign for Watford and Fulham, who have switched places in the league standings.

However, it does appear that a promotion for Fulham and relegation for Watford has opened up a door for the Hornets in the transfer window, with Mawson a man the club want to take to Vicarage Road.

According to a report from Football Insider, talks are now underway with regard to a deal to take Mawson to Watford from Craven Cottage.

Fulham has been the centre-back’s home since their initial promotion to the Premier League in 2018, but Mawson’s career at the Cottage hasn’t quite gone to plan.

The 26-year-old featured on 15 occasions in the Premier League in 2018/19 as Fulham were relegated and he made 27 appearances last season during the play-off-winning campaign.

However, injuries plagued his involvement after a solid starts and, even during the run-in when he was available, Mawson struggled to get a place in the side due to Michael Hector’s arrival.

In the play-off final, Mawson didn’t make the bench.

Prior to his move to Fulham, Mawson featured for both Barnsley and Swansea City.

The Verdict

It’s not happened for Mawson at Fulham and with the club heading back into the Premier League, it does feel like a parting of ways makes sense.

Watford are going to be in-need of a few recruits once their squad starts getting picked apart and a deal for the centre-back does look a good fit.

Fully-fit, Mawson is comfortable in the Championship and if there’s the promise of a 46-game season, we will see the best of the centre-back at Vicarage Road.

