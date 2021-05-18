Watford and Crystal Palace handed transfer boost as West Brom makes future admission

On-loan West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne has admitted that he wants to stay in the Premier League next season, and is reluctant to to play in the Championship.

Diagne joined West Brom on loan from Turkish side Galatasaray back in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to score three goals in 15 league appearances for the Baggies.

Ultimately, that hasn’t been enough to prevent West Brom from suffering relegation to the Championship, but it still seems as though Diagne is attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Recent reports from Sky Sports have claimed that Championship promotion winners Watford, as well as Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton, are interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Now it seems as though those sides have been given a boost in their hopes of completing that deal, with Diagne confirming his desire to remain in English football’s top-flight.

Speaking about his future, Diagne was quoted by Turkish outlet Aspor as saying: “I don’t want to play in the Championship, but I want to stay in the Premier League. Or I can go to another country and another league where I can be considered.”

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Diagne’s contract with Galatasaray, securing his future with his parent club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This does look to be a boost for the likes of Watford, Palace and Brighton in their pursuit of Diagne.

Given the financial strength they have as Premier League club, you do feel as though they should be able to afford a deal for Diagne if they want to do one.

The fact therefore, that Diagne now appears to be open to staying in the Premier League, should give these sides a clear incentive to try and make this signing happen.

That will be disappointing for West Brom, who may have wanted to keep Diagne given how impressive he has been since arriving at The Hawthorns, although it was always going to be difficult for them to do that following confirmation of their relegation.