Watford and Aston Villa in battle for 27-year-old international

Aston Villa and Watford are both reportedly keen on goalkeeper Jesse Joronen according to Corriere Della Sera, via Sport Witness.

The Finnish international could be reportedly available for €8m this summer window and Brescia chief Massimo Cellino is apparently looking to negotiate with both Villa and Watford a sale of the stopper.

Indeed, the report claims that he is the most likely to leave Brescia this summer window as the club looks to make a tidy profit on the former Fulham man, with Villa obviously looking for a goalkeeper to challenge for a start after Pepe Reina left the club.

Watford, meanwhile, have seen Heurelho Gomes leave after their relegation from the Premier League and so they too could need another stopper.

The Verdict

Joronen has good experience and is of an age, at 27-years-old, where he still has plenty of years left in the tank as a goalkeeper.

Both clubs could well need to add to their ranks in the goalkeeper department this window, though neither will feel it is massively urgent if they do not think the price is right.

The report says Massimo Cellino is trying to thrash things out, we’ll soon see how successful he has been in that regard.