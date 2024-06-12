Watford are interested in signing Sint-Truiden centre back Matte Smets in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Belgian outlet HbvL, who say that other clubs from across Europe are also taking an interest in the 20-year-old.

Having come through the youth ranks with the club, Smets has now made 58 appearances in all competitions for the club.

This season, the centre back helped the club to ninth place in the Belgian top-flight in the final standings.

The defender has also been capped by Belgium at Under 20s and Under 21s level, and it appears his progress is now starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

Watford among clubs keen on Matte Smets

According to this latest update, Watford are one of the sides who are now keen to secure the services of Smets once the market opens again.

The Hornets though, will not be alone with their pursuit of the 20-year-old. French top-flight side Stade de Reims are also thought to be keen on the defender.

Meanwhile, Belgian giants Genk are reportedly also interested in potentially doing a deal for Smets, who is said to be boyhood supporter of the club.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on the centre back's contract with Sint-Truiden, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does give them some scope to negotiate any offers that come in, and it is thought they will demand a fee of around €2.5million for his services.

For Watford, the 2023/24 campaign was a disappointing one as they finished 15th in the Championship table, 17 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Hornets also saw Tom Cleverley replace Valerien Ismael as manager at Vicarage Road late in the campaign, and this is his first transfer window since taking on the role.

With the market still in its infancy, Watford are so far yet to confirm any first-team signings this summer.

Matte Smets an intriguing target for the Hornets

It would be interesting to see what the approach might be from Cleverley and co. if they were to bring Smets to Vicarage Road this summer.

Centre back is not currently an area where Watford are particularly short on depth, with a number of options currently on the books.

The likes of Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Porteous, Fracisco Sierralta and Mattie Pollock are all currently options they can call upon in that role.

As a result, another centre back such as Smets may not need to be an immediate priority for the club this summer.

However, at 20-years-old, the defender is still in the very early stages of his career, and so has plenty of time to develop into an asset in the years to come, especially given the promise he has already shown out in Belgium as an ever-present for his side this season.

There could therefore be an argument that it could be sensible in some ways to bring him in, and give him a chance to adapt to life at Vicarage Road before he is needed to play a key role in the future.

With that in mind, this may be a deal worth looking into for Watford, providing it does not take too much money out of budget, that may need to be invested in other areas of the squad that have a greater need for reinforcements.