Watford among clubs eyeing up QPR ace

Watford are among a host of clubs interested in signing QPR midfielder Ilias Chair this summer, according to The Athletic.

Chair has enjoyed another rewarding individual campaign in the Championship, going from strength to strength under Mark Warburton.

The Belgium-born playmaker has scored eight goals in 45 Championship appearances this season, chipping in with four assists.

Chair – who has made 43 league starts this season – signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at QPR in January, but is now said to be attracting interest ahead of the summer.

According to The Athletic, newly-promoted Watford are eyeing up a move for the 23-year-old, but are not preparing an offer just yet.

There is also claimed to be interest from Anderlecht and Club Brugge in Belgium, and Bologna and Genoa from Italy.

Xisco Munoz will be keen to strengthen his squad after his Watford side recently sealed an immediate return to the Premier League via the automatic promotion route.

The Verdict

I think this would be an excellent signing for Watford. They have a plethora of attacking talent in their squad, and Chair would certainly fit the bill if he joined.

He is still raw and is an exciting talent, and could be the creative midfielder who the Hornets need to help them next season.

It’s hard to see QPR wanting to cash in, though, having only recently secured his future and tying him down to nearly five more years in January.

He is clearly a key player for them, both in the short-term and the long-term.