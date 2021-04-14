Watford among clubs chasing Newcastle United man

Watford are interested in signing Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy during the summer transfer window, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having spent last season out on loan in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, Murphy has remained with Newcastle this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

Now it seems as though the winger is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, following some impressive performances in a struggling Magpies side.

According to this latest report, Watford are taking an interest in a potential summer move for Murphy, although they are not alone in doing so.

Premier League Southampton and Scottish champions Rangers – who apparently had a loan bid for Murphy rejected in the January transfer window – are also said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Murphy’s contract at Newcastle is reportedly set to expire at the end of next season, with the Magpies said to have placed a £3million price tag on the former Norwich man.

Watford are currently second in the Championship table, seven points clear of the play-off places with five games of the season remaining.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Watford perspective.

If they do go up this season, then Murphy could be a useful option for them next season following his promising performances for an out of sorts Newcastle.

Indeed, that reported asking price for the winger of £3million is also one they ought to be able to afford, should they go up, given the windfall they ought to receive if that happens.

However, it is worth remembering that Watford already have a rather useful right winger in their side by the name of Ismaila Sarr, and given his proven value to the side at both Premier League and Championship level, you feel that while Murphy could be a viable signing for Watford, he may not be one they really need to make.