Watford aim to tie down senior figure to fresh agreement

Watford are hoping to agree a new contract with midfielder Tom Cleverley as he looks to play a key role under new boss Vladimir Ivic.

The former Manchester United man signed for the Hornets in 2017 and he has gone on to feature over 75 times for the club but he played in just 18 games as they were relegated last season.

However, the arrival of Ivic, as well as the departure of a few midfield options, appears to have opened the door to more opportunities for the 31-year-old.

And, according to Football Insider, the Championship side are now looking to agree a new contract with Cleverley.

The ex-England international, who won 13 caps for his country, still has two years left to run on his existing deal but talks with his representatives have begun. If an extension is agreed, it could potentially mean that Cleverley finishes his career at Vicarage Road.

He has featured in all four games this season for Watford, although he started on the bench as the side lost to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

The verdict

In truth, this would be slightly surprising as you can imagine that Cleverley is on a decent salary given he came from Everton when he signed over three years ago.

Plus, his current deal doesn’t expire until 2022, so there doesn’t seem to be a real rush to get this done.

But, Cleverley is a good player and he looks set to play an important role under the new manager and he will hope to get his long-term future sorted and then focus on the promotion push.

