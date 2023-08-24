Highlights Watford are in negotiations to sign Danish forward Mileta Rajovic.

Rajovic is the club's number one target for a striker, and is said to fit the profile of forward Valerien Ismael wants.

Reports suggest he will sign permanently, with claims in Sweden that Watford have bid in the range of 16 million Swedish Krona (equivalent to roughly £1.1 million).

When Valerien Ismael took over at Watford, it always felt as though there were certain areas the club were going to have to back him in the transfer market.

One of these areas was the forward position, but, so far, Watford are yet to sign the profile of forward that the Hornets boss prefers.

Indeed, Vakoun Bayo has been the man to start in attack for the club's first three league matches, and although he does have one league goal, it is clear the Hornets need more.

They have continuously been linked with strikers this window and now, another new name has emerged on their radar, with negotiations well underway.

Watford linked with Mileta Rajovic

Rumours began to emerge on social media and the Watford FC forums that the club were in for a striker on Monday afternoon and this was then confirmed by official media reports.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Watford are hoping to complete a deal to sign Mileta Rajovic in the next 24-48 hours.

If signed during that timeframe, it could see Rajovic potentially involved for the Blackburn Rovers clash this weekend, although the club have tended to ease in new signings this summer.

The Athletic also reports that Rajovic has been earmarked as the club's number one target in their search for a striker and that if the deal progresses. he will sign on a permanent, long-term deal at Vicarage Road.

The report also reveals that Horntets boss Valerien Immaiel has also played an active role in recruitment so far this window, and it is believed that Rajovic fits the type of profile he wants in his number nine.

How long does Mileta Rajovic have left on his current contract?

Of course, any permanent deal would see Watford needing to pay a permanent fee for Rajovic, which could depend on how long he has left on his contract.

According to Transfermarkt, Rajovic has three years remaining with the Swedish club, having only joined them during the January transfer window.

This means that Rajovic is contracted until the summer of 2026.

How much is Mileta Rajovic going to cost Watford?

The Athletic's report does not mention a transfer fee or quote a valuation.

However, reports in Sweden have made claims on a potential figure.

Indeed, some reports suggest the Hornets are have made a bid in the range of 16 million Swedish Krona.

Relax, though, Watford fans, as translated to GBP, that equates to roughly £1.1 million.

Would Mileta Rajovic be a good signing for Watford?

Although not much is known about the player, throughout his career, albeit way off Championship level, he has found the back of the net.

Furthermore, he has done well in Sweden since making the move there in January.

As well as fitting the physical profile of the striker Valerien Ismael wants at Vicarage Road, Rajovic feels like a player on an upward trajectory in his career.

For those reasons, this could turn out to be a good signing.

Watford will hope they have found a gem in the rough.