Highlights Luton Town's relegation led to a sly dig on social media from Watford.

The two teams are arch-rivals.

Both teams will be relishing the chance to play against each other next term.

Watford's social media team has taken to X to mock their local rivals Luton Town, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Hornets and the Hatters are local rivals - and during much of the 21st century - the former have been above the latter in the football pyramid.

However, Luton secured promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

They may have missed out on automatic promotion, but they managed to overcome Sunderland in the play-off semis, before winning on penalties against Coventry City in the final.

It's not as if their promotion to the top flight came out of the blue, with the Hatters securing a top-six finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign too.

Nathan Jones' departure last season could have derailed any promotion push for the Bedfordshire outfit, but Rob Edwards took charge and managed to build on the Welshman's good work.

He has also done a respectable job within a limited budget this season too, with the Hatters finishing in 18th place.

They may have been relegated, but they managed to stay competitive for much of the season, with relegation only looking inevitable with a couple of games left to go.

Championship Table (17th-20th) (End of 2023/24 campaign) P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town 38 -33 26 19 Burnley 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United 38 -69 16

Nottingham Forest's points deduction may have helped Luton to remain competitive for as long as they did, and their points total wasn't exactly impressive, but getting up to the top flight in the first place was an excellent achievement, having previously been a non-league team.

Watford take Luton Town dig

The Hornets went through agony last May when their former manager Edwards won promotion with the Hatters.

But it's the latter's turn to go through pain following their relegation - and Watford's social media team took to social media after full-time yesterday - aiming a dig after seeing their arch-rivals return to the Championship.

He posted on X: "A beautiful Sunday! ☀️ Hope you’re enjoying some downtime, Hornets. 👋"

Watford and Luton Town will be relishing their clashes next term

You can't blame the Hornets for having a dig.

However, Luton have done an exceptional job in recent seasons and the fact they have been able to compete in the top flight is a great achievement.

The Hatters seem to have a bright future under their current ownership and with the calibre of players they have, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them fight for promotion again during the 2024/25 season.

They have some top-quality players at their disposal and because they didn't spend a huge amount in the past couple of windows, they could splash the cash a bit this summer.

They are unlikely to do this, but if they can make a few decent additions, it wouldn't be a surprise to secure a top-six finish.

The Hornets are likely to enjoy a couple of fascinating battles with the Hatters next season - and both sets of teams will be looking forward to their tussles.

Not only will the teams be looking forward to it, but also the coaching staff and the supporters.