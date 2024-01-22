After letting Imran Louza and Rhys Healey both depart so far in the January transfer window, Watford have released plenty of money off their wage bill.

However, as of now there has not been a confirmed signing through the door at Vicarage Road, with head coach Valerien Ismael having to be very patient when it comes to potential new arrivals at the club.

With the departure of technical director Ben Manga recently, it has given Ismael more of a say in transfer dealings, and he now looks like he is on the verge of landing a significant signing that could really bolster Watford's play-off hopes and chances.

Watford closing on surprise deal for Dennis

Some say never go back to a former club in football, but Emmanuel Dennis is set to do just that as he is on the brink of signing for Watford once more.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that a loan deal has been agreed with Nottingham Forest to bring the Nigerian attacker back to Vicarage Road.

Currently on loan at Başakşehir FC of Türkiye having joined in September, Dennis has not played for the Istanbul-based outfit since November, with just eight Super Lig appearances racked up for Çağdaş Atan's side

And he now looks to have played his final match out in Eastern Europe as the 26-year-old closes in on his return to Hertfordshire in what has come somewhat out of the blue.

Watford sold Dennis to Forest in the summer of 2022 for £15 million, and that came after a 2021-22 season for the Hornets in the Premier League which saw the striker score 10 times as well as notching six assists, with his time shared between leading the line and playing out wide.

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford Premier League Stats 2021-22 Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 78 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 5 Touches Per Game 36.3 Big Chances Created 7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 Possession Lost Per Game 14.8 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Dennis did not have as much success in his debut year with the Tricky Trees though as he ended up being transfer listed halfway through the campaign and only scored twice in 19 top flight outings - he will now get another chance in England though with Watford in what is a straight loan deal with no option to buy, per The Athletic.

Ismael performs U-turn on Dennis after having chance to sign in summer

Dennis will just want regular football after falling out of favour at Nottingham Forest, and he will be returning to a club in Watford where he performed very well for a short period of time.

But there was a huge chance that Dennis and the Hornets could have re-united with each other in the summer transfer window.

The reason that did not happen though was down to Ismael, who revealed in October that Dennis' name came to him on his desk as a potential option to sign up-front - only to say no to any prospective deal.

Ismael has clearly now decided to go the opposite way and approve of the Nigerian forward's return, but if he had just said yes months prior, then the Hornets may be in the top six by now - all Dennis can do now when he completes his return is help the club as much as possible to try and crack the top six.