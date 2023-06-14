Watford have agreed a deal to sign Rhys Healey from French side Toulouse.

According to The Athletic, the Hornets are closing in on the signing of the 28-year-old.

The forward has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship side that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2026.

Who is Rhys Healey?

The striker previously played for Cardiff City and MK Dons before moving away from English football in 2020.

A move to France arrived with a switch to Toulouse, where he helped the team earn promotion to Ligue 1 in 2022.

Healey was the club’s top scorer, bagging 20 goals as the team earned the Ligue 2 title with a tally of 79 points.

The Welshman featured just four times in the French top flight last season, with injuries preventing him from maintaining his place as a regular presence in the side.

In his three seasons in France, Healey contributed 35 goals and five assists, including two goals in Ligue 1.

Toulouse finished 13th in the league last season, but he only returned to the team for the final game of the campaign having been absent since August.

He came off the bench in the closing stages of a 2-1 win away to Monaco to cap off a disappointing season.

What can we expect from Watford next season?

Valerien Ismael has been appointed as the latest manager at Watford, with the Frenchman arriving as Chris Wilder’s replacement.

Watford have already been active in the transfer market, agreeing to sell star figure Joao Pedro to Brighton in a £30 million deal.

Healey will arrive to reinforce Ismael’s attacking options as the club seeks to fight for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Healey’s previous experience in English football saw him help MK Dons earn promotion to League One in 2019, also featuring consistently in the team as they earned a 19th place finish in the third tier the following campaign.

Is Rhys Healey a good signing for Watford?

The striker’s reputation has been enhanced by his performances in France, playing a key role in Toulouse’s swift return to the French top flight.

Watford need a replacement for Pedro and this could prove a smart alternative.

If he can perform as well as he did in the French second division with Watford then he could be what’s needed to fight for promotion.

However, his injury issues will be a big concern given how much football he missed over the last 12 months.