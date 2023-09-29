Highlights Watford has a track record of buying young players for cheap and selling them for profit, such as Richarlison and Dodi Lukebakio.

Whilst there are plenty of criticisms that can be thrown at Watford in recent seasons, one thing the club has generally done well is buy young stars on the cheap and sell them on for profit.

There are multiple examples of this happening at Vicarage Road in the last five, six, seven years or so.

Take Richarlison, for example. The Brazilian joined the Hornets from Fluminense for a reported fee of £11.5 million back in 2017, and after one season at Vicarage Road, Everton paid a reported £40 plus million for his signature.

Another example is Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian teenager was signed by the Hornets on a four-and-a-half-year deal back in 2018, with the club having paid a reported fee of just £4.5 million for his signature.

Despite Lukebakio only ever appearing once for the club, in August 2019, after a loan spell in Germany, Lukebakio was sold for €20 million and a big profit.

Further examples include Luis Suarez, Pervis Estupinan, and of course, the star most recently sold by the Hornets, Joao Pedro.

Who is Watford's next big star?

Of course, with Joao Pedro gone, the next big thing at Vicarage Road is undoubtedly young Colombian Yaser Asprilla.

Watford signed Asprilla from Envigado back in the summer of 2021, with reports suggesting Watford paid £2.5 million for his signature at that time.

Asprilla linked up with the Hornets last summer, and despite expectations being he would not feature much, the opposite was true.

Due to a combination of injuries and a very poor season for the club, the Colombian teenager played 37 times in the Championship, with the vast majority of these coming from the bench.

That substitute role is one that has continued under Valerien Ismael for the most part this campaign, with the Colombian international starting just one out of his seven league appearances so far this season.

Should Yaser Asprilla start more games for Watford?

It is the argument of this article, though, that Asprilla should be starting more games for Watford, or at the very least, given a run of starts to show what he can do in the XI.

There is a general feeling at Vicarage Road that the Colombian is more effective off the bench, and whilst he certainly does have an impact coming on as a sub, the idea of him being ineffective as a starter is based on a very small sample size.

As stated, this season he has started just one game, and last campaign, from January onwards, he started just twice.

Don't get us wrong, Asprilla can make bad decisions, and his execution in the final third still leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to his finishing. However, he is yet to be given a run of games at this level of football to try and overcome those hurdles.

There seems no better time for it, either. Watford are in a transitional season, and if promotion is not the aim, why not use the season to bed in a player whose ceiling at this stage appears far beyond the Championship?

Ultimately, Asprilla is a joy to watch - the sort of player that puts a smile on your face. His technical ability is superb, and despite his slight frame, there is an element of fearlessness about him.

At Vicarage Road a fortnight ago, when he came on versus Birmingham City, the match was rather stale, but as he ran onto the pitch, you could feel the element of expectation in the air that he could produce something special.

As it so happens, Asprilla went on to assist Mileta Rajovic's 91st-minute strike that afternoon.

Whilst there are more experienced options on the right wing for Watford to choose from in the likes of Tom Ince and Ken Sema, Asprilla's ceiling is far beyond theirs, and with Watford in transition, it would surely make sense to see what the 19-year-old can do on a consistent basis.

If he struggles, they can always put him back on the bench and allow him to develop further, but if he thrives given more minutes, it could have a big impact on the club's season.

Indeed, Asprilla should be overlooked for a start no longer, and Valerien Ismael really should consider handing him a starting spot, even if just for a run of games, in the Watford XI.