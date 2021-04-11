Watford ace emerges as summer transfer priority for Crystal Palace

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr remains a transfer priority for Crystal Palace heading into the summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67).

Sarr has been an influential player for Watford this season, with the Hornets eyeing up an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last term.

The winger has scored 12 goals in 36 league outings this term, as well as chipping in with a number of assists to help Xisco Munoz’s side push for automatic promotion.

Are these 17 facts about Watford’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Watford's badge has three colours on it? True False

Sarr scored a quickfire brace for Watford as they eased past Reading on Friday night, seeing them move a step closer to promotion.

Sarr is likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, with Manchester United coming close to landing his signature in the early stages of the season.

Crystal Palace were also linked with his signature in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

But according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67), Sarr remains Palace’s first-choice winger target heading into the summer, but his price tag is likely to soar if Watford do go up.

The Verdict

I’d actually be quite surprised if Palace were able to afford Sarr this summer.

He’s under contract for a lengthy period of time, and it wasn’t too long ago when Palace were splashing a record fee on his services.

I think he’s good enough to be playing in the top-half of the Premier League, and you have to be looking at a fee close to £40million if he were to leave this summer.

Palace does seem like a bit of an underwhelming move for a player of his quality.