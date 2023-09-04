Highlights Watford made minimal signings in the summer transfer window and could benefit from acquiring free agents to add squad depth.

Potential free agent signings include goalkeeper Jed Steer, defender Ryan Nyambe, and center-back Liam Moore.

The addition of winger Oussama Idrissi would be a valuable acquisition for Watford, fitting their traditional transfer target profile.

The transfer window has slammed shut, but clubs can still complete business. An abundance of free agents remain, and many of them would improve Watford.

The Hornets made just six signings during the summer transfer window, meaning that the acquisition of a few free agents could be necessary and provide more squad depth.

With that in mind, here are six that could bolster Valerien Ismael's options...

Jed Steer

At 35, Ben Hamer is reaching the end of his career, and his severe lack of game time since joining the club last summer, will only see his powers start to fade. A youngster option in needed.

Whilst only being five years Hamer's junior, Jed Steer could be the solution. The former Aston Villa shot stopper was released by the Villans earlier this year.

The 30-year-old's best outing in claret and blue came at the end of the 2018/19 playoff semi-final second leg against West Bromwich Albion. Steer gifted his side a spot at Wembley after saving two Baggies penalties. This was subsequently rendered even more significant when Villa won in the final and earned their spot back in the Premier League.

Ryan Nyambe

In the summer, Ryan Nyambe was released by Wigan Athletic, following the expiration of his one-year deal with the Latics.

The Namibian international is most known for his seven-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, and has also made seven senior appearances for his country.

The 25-year-old, Nyambe would prove excellent competition. First choice, Jeremy Ngakia has had issues with injury already this term, leaving 19-year-old Ryan Andrews to deputise in his place.

Liam Moore

The Hornets could benefit from having another senior centre-half at their disposal. Wesley Hoedt and Ryan Porteous have both started in the heart of the defense in every Watford match this season, which is unsustainable over a 46-game campaign.

21-year-old Matthew Pollock has often been introduced from the bench, but a more experienced face is needed.

Liam Moore spent most of his career at Reading, and was a mainstay in their side for six years. He could be ideal cover if Ismael wanted to rotate, or injuries were to strike.

Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe, if kept fit, has the potential to be better than both Porteous and Hoedt, however, Watford would have to rely upon his unreliable injury record.

The 25-year-old spent the back half of last season on loan at Stoke City, who did not lose any of the four league matches in which he played.

His would most likely command a high wage, but could be worth it.

Josh Onomah

Joshua Onomah could sign for Sheffield Wednesday after his release by Preston North End.

Josh Onomah played 32 times for Spurs before joining fellow London outfit, Fulham, on a permanent deal. Following his subsequent move to Preston North End in January, the Englishman was released in the summer and is now without a club.

He was training with Stoke City throughout pre-season, but nothing materialised. The midfielder would add some more depth to the Watford midfield, and at 26 years of age, he could prove to be a long-term asset as well.

Oussama Idrissi

Oussama Idrissi is a talented winger, and fits the bill of a traditional Watford transfer target.

The 27-year-old Moroccan international was released by Sevilla following a loan move to Feyenoord that saw him net seven in over 30 Eredivisie outings.

If secured, he would be a real coup for the Hornets.