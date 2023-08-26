Despite a stready start to the Championship campaign, it is clear Watford could definitely add to their options ahead of the transfer deadline.

Of course, one way Championship clubs short of cash can do this is in the loan market, looking towards the Premier League for a 'favour' or two.

With that said, below, we've picked out five fringe Premier League players we think the Hornets should consider targeting before September 1st.

Let's get into the list...

Kieffer Moore

One player that Watford should definitely be monitoring ahead of the transfer deadline is AFC Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore.

Although the Hornets are reportedly in talks to sign Mileta Rajovic, even so, adding Moore to the frontline at Vicarage Road would be excellent.

Reports emerging recently have suggested he could leave the Vitality Stadium this summer, too, once Bournemouth bring in reinforcements.

Moore would fit the physical profile of striker that Watford boss Valerien Ismael is looking for, and a loan deal for the Hornets would be ideal if one could be struck with the Cherries.

Jonathan Panzo

Another player that Watford could potentially consider making a move for is Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo.

When looking at the club's central defensive options, the Hornets look thin on the ground, with only Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Porteous, Francisco Sierralta, and Mattie Pollock as options.

Although that is four names, Pollock is inexperienced at this level and Sierralta has been deployed in a defensive midfield role.

As such, a loan deal for a young up-and-coming player like Panzo would add some excellent depth to the squad at Vicarage Road.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

It seems like a lot of Championship clubs are in for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and, honestly, Watford could do far worse than make an attempt to sign him.

The Crystal Palace youngster excelled at Charlton Athletic in League One last season, scoring 15 league goals and registering eight assists, and would be a very exciting option to add to Watford's attack.

The 20-year-old looks like he could be available on loan and Watford would be wise to enquire.

Watford have options in the position, but Rak-Sakyi's talent and versatility mean he would find his way into the team one way or another, particularly if he could produce the sort of numbers he did in League One in the second tier.

Conor Bradley

Whilst Watford's options at right-back are solid, it could be an area that Valerien Ismael looks to improve on.

Ryan Andrews has looked brilliant since his debut last season, for example, but he is still a youngster and it remains to be seen how he will cope with a grueling Championship schedule.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Ngakia has been troubled by injuries in recent seasons and has already picked one up this season.

Having done well at Bolton in League One last season, Liverpool's Connor Bradley could add depth at right-back on a loan deal.

His five goals and five assists in the third tier last season certainly suggest he has the attacking threat Watford are looking for from their full-backs this season.

Isaac Hayden

Last but not least, and certainly not the most glamorous of names, perhaps Watford could consider a loan deal for Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Hayden hardly pulled up any trees during his loan spell at Norwich last season, but, given Watford's options in defensive midfield, perhaps he could be a good addition.

Indeed, Francisco Sierralta has been first choice in the position so far, and in fairness, has done okay.

However, Jake Livermore looked very much off the pace at Stoke City last weekend coming in for the injured Sierralta, and Hayden could potentially be a better option.