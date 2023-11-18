Highlights Watford's recent surge in form has lifted them to 13th in the Championship table, just five points away from a play-off spot.

The team's improved performance is reflected in their four clean sheets in the last six games, signaling a positive direction under coach Valerien Ismael.

The article highlights some Watford players whose contracts are expiring in 2024 and suggests considering extensions, including Jake Livermore, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Andrews, and Ben Hamer.

Watford appear to be heading in an upward trajectory under Valerien Ismael in recent weeks.

The Hornets’ 5-0 demolition over relegation-threatened Rotherham United this weekend ensured the Hertfordshire outfit made it six games unbeaten in the second tier.

This surge in form has lifted Watford to 13th in the Championship table with 21 points collected from their opening 16 league outings, with Ismael’s men five points adrift of a play-off place.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

After three defeats on the spin to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland prior to their run, the Yellow Army boast an impressive four clean sheets from their last six games, leaving the Orns’ fanbase with much-added optimism that they are starting to head in the right direction under the Frenchman.

After acquainting himself with the Watford squad over the last six months, the former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss will have an idea of which players are in his plans for the long-term future.

Here at Football League World, we list which Hornets players are out of contract in 2024 and whether the club should consider extending their contracts.

1 Jake Livermore

Livermore was recruited this summer on a free transfer from West Brom and is one of the most experienced heads in the group.

The former England international has bounced his way between the Premier League and Championship during his career with stints at the Baggies and Hull City before being offered a one-year deal at Watford.

Despite featuring on limited occasions during the first 10 games of the campaign, Livermore has started the last six league games and could be on the way to extending his contract if he continues to earn a regular place in midfield, with his experience of earning numerous promotions vital to pass onto the younger members of the squad.

2 Jeremy Ngakia

Ngakia was an exciting prospect at West Ham but after falling short of becoming a first-team mainstay for the Irons, he moved to Vicarage Road in 2020 in the search of regular minutes.

The 23-year-old featured heavily under Xisco Munoz in their promotion-winning 2020/21 season and plyed his trade in the Premier League before their subsequent relegation.

Despite making just 14 appearances last term, the Deptford-born defender has asserted himself into the first choice right-back by starting the last seven matches prior to the Rotherham clash.

However, Ngakia remains one of just two senior right-backs at the club, with an onus on Watford to strengthen in that area in upcoming transfer windows.

Regardless, the Hornets may wish to consider offering Ngakia a contract extension, with a need for depth in all positions crucial to success given the strenuous demands the second-tier brings.

3 Ryan Andrews

The other right-back in the Watford squad is Andrews, who too sees his contract potentially expire next summer.

The 19-year-old broke into the first-team fold back in April and started six consecutive matches towards the end of last campaign.

Andrews continues to compete with Ngakia for the right-back spot with both having numerous chances to impress under Ismael.

Watford do have an option to extend his deal which they are likely to take up, with the former academy graduate a valuable asset to the club at such a young age with plenty of room to improve in years to come.

4 Ben Hamer

Rounding off the list is veteran goalkeeper Hamer, who joined the Hornets as number two to Daniel Bachmann.

The 35-year-old has played over 100 times in the Championship for the likes of Derby County and Swansea City but has found himself behind the Austrian since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

Hamer started just his second Championship game for Watford last weekend against Rotherham in the absence of Bachmann, but is likely to be displaced after the international break.

In a quest for more regular first-team football, the Somerset-born shot-stopper may be tempted to drop down the divisions of English football towards the end of his career.