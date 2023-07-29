The Championship campaign is now well and truly just around the corner for Watford FC.

Indeed, it is now just 12 days until the Hornets kick off their 2023/24 league campaign, with a home clash against QPR at Vicarage Road.

The last time the two sides met back in March, QPR came out 1-0 winners at Loftus Road, and it will be interesting to see just how the two sides have kicked on since then.

Of course, both sides have done business in the transfer market since that clash back in March, and I dare say both will be hoping for one or two more through the door ahead of this fixture.

With that in mind, from a Watford perspective, we tasked ourselves with looking at the remaining free agents still on the market to come up with three players that could potentially bolster Watford's squad.

Here are the three that we came up with that could actually enhance and bolster Valerien Ismael's squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Han-Noah Massengo

Confirming his departure from Bristol City recently, Han-Noah Massengo is another free agent that Watford could consider a move for this summer.

At 22-years-old, there is both plenty of ability and potential when it comes to Massengo.

Things at Bristol City have ended sour, but this is exactly the sort of signing Watford love to make.

Signing players with high potential hoping that they can polish them up and eventually move them on for a decent fee.

In the meantime, their ability helps the club, and Massengo could certainly do that in the Championship for the Hornets.

George Cox

One potential player that remains a free agent at the time of writing that Watford could potentially consider is George Cox.

The left-back position at Vicarage Road is certainly something that needs to be addressed ahead of the new campaign, with only the inexperienced James Morris the only natural option available to play there at present.

Cox, who recently departed Fortuna Sittard after four seasons in the Eredivisie, could be a good option on a free.

If this went through, you'd still hope Watford went out and signed another senior left-back, but on a free, they could certainly do a lot worse than Cox.

Cox is currently on trial with Hull City, though, so Watford may have to act fast if they want this player.

Josh Maja

Another potentially interesting free agent for Watford to think about is London-born centre-forward Josh Maja.

Despite being just 24, Maja has had multiple loan spells in recent seasons since making the move to Bordeaux, which included stays with Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke in the Championship.

Maja in action for Stoke City on loan in 2021/22.

Last season in Ligue 2, he scored 16 goals and registered six assists for Bordeaux, so is coming off the back of a very strong campaign.

With Sarr and Pedro leaving this summer, Watford have lost 21 league goals combined, and anybody who can come in and replace those, particularly on a free, is worth considering.