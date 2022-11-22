Watford: 3 things that will be playing on Slaven Bilic’s mind over the World Cup break

Watford fans will be looking forward to the World Cup coming to a close as and when it does, as they aim to get back into the Premier League in the second half of the season.

There was frustration around the sacking of Rob Edwards expressed by Hornets fans towards the board, given how little time the former Forest Green manager was afforded, but Slaven Bilic has come in and got some decent results out of the squad in the time since.

Indeed, they are back on track in terms of the promotion fight and the second part of the year could yet be a successful one once things resume.

What might Bilic be thinking about during the World Cup, though? We take a look now…

Players attracting interest

Several players have been called up from the Watford squad for the World Cup and there’s naturally a chance that they could attract interest.

Ismaila Sarr is one such example with him playing for Senegal, especially now the onus is on him even more after Sadio Mane’s injury for the nation.

Bilic will want his players to have good tournaments but perhaps not too good, as that will have people getting on the phone to him.

How to keep form up?

Watford proved rather inconsistent under Edwards and that was part of the reason that he was relieved of his duties.

Under Bilic the team has improved in that regard but how much of that was new manager bounce?

Bilic will want to ensure that things stay at that level after the break and they keep motoring on, given how unforgiving and competitive the Championship is.

Who to sign in January

Watford have a very decent squad but Bilic might be using the time now to assess where he would like to add to it.

The January window is an important one for teams in the promotion mix who are looking to add to their squad further and this coming window will also be the first for Bilic to try and get his mark on things.

He is a manager that has plenty of contacts in the game, and he may look to use some of them in a couple of months from now.