Watford 21-year-old emerges as AC Milan transfer target

Joao Pedro is on a list of players that AC Milan are interested in ahead of the summer transfer window according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It would appear that, despite having a contract at Watford until the summer of 2028, Pedro is destined to be playing top-flight football next season with or without the Hornets.

It is no surprise to see the versatile forward provoking high profile interest due to his age and senior experience already.

Pedro will remain fully focused on dragging the Hornets into the Championship play-offs under Chris Wilder, but there is probably an acceptance amongst the supporter base at Vicarage Road that this will be his final season at the club unless promotion is achieved.

A Premier League move seemed the more likely option for Pedro before the report, with the financial advantage that clubs in the league have over those around Europe.

Having said that, Milan is not just the ordinary European top-flight club, they are in a Champions League quarter-final and have history that very few clubs can be compared to.

This would be a very exciting option for Pedro if Watford are not promoted, although the Hornets will be holding out for a hefty fee for his services.

The Verdict

Even though Pedro is playing in the Championship this season, it has been clear for a long while that he has the potential to play in European competition at some stage in his career.

Newcastle United came very close to landing the Brazilian in the summer and may well secure European competition themselves this season.

Pedro may want to further prove himself in English football by stepping up to the Premier League next season before considering a more permanent move to a top European club.

It would be tough for Milan to give Pedro first team assurances but they could be set to lose some key attacking players in the summer.