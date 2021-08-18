‘Water is wet’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as player suffers fresh injury blow

Blackburn Rovers will hope to return to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways having drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den at the weekend.

Ben Brereton was on the scoresheet once again, cancelling out Jed Wallace’s second half strike to earn a point in London.

Tonight, they travel to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side who have fallen to two defeats in their first two games of the season.

Mowbray has opted to name just one change to his side, as they look to return to winning ways this evening.

That change sees Hayden Carter come in for the injured Ryan Nyambe, who picked up an injury in the aftermath of Saturday’s game.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to the team news…

Us: Dan Pike at right back?

Mowbray: No…

Us: WHO!

Mowbray: *smiles* pic.twitter.com/3JieKh3uQG — Aaron Holt (@_Aaron_Holt_01) August 18, 2021

Wouldn’t Pike have been a like for like swap? Carter will bang in the perfect hat trick now I know.. — Rishi Sikka (@Rishi_Sikka) August 18, 2021

Hopefully Big Bad Boy Ben Brereton Diaz returns to the City Ground and delivers us a MOTM performance backed with a goal or two. The future is bright… the future is Chilean 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) August 18, 2021

I’d have liked to have seen butterworth start over Dolan in this formation as he’d give more support to the midfield — Philip Atherton (@athersbrfc4eva) August 18, 2021

Why not just play an actual right back. TM actually thinks he’s ranieri — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) August 18, 2021

Nyambe, injured. In other news, water is wet 😶 — Levi Wolfenden (@LeviWolfenden) August 18, 2021

Get pike in there! — Tom lawrenson (@tomlawro2) August 18, 2021