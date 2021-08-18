Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Water is wet’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as player suffers fresh injury blow

Published

3 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will hope to return to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways having drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den at the weekend.

Ben Brereton was on the scoresheet once again, cancelling out Jed Wallace’s second half strike to earn a point in London.

Tonight, they travel to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side who have fallen to two defeats in their first two games of the season.

Mowbray has opted to name just one change to his side, as they look to return to winning ways this evening.

That change sees Hayden Carter come in for the injured Ryan Nyambe, who picked up an injury in the aftermath of Saturday’s game.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to the team news…


Article title: 'Water is wet' – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as player suffers fresh injury blow

