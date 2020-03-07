Birmingham City
‘Water is wet’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to player’s latest contribution
Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to Scott Hogan’s latest goal for the club which came 3-1 defeat to Reading on Saturday afternoon.
Birmingham had gone into the match as favourites after a run of 10 league games unbeaten, but little did Pep Clotet expect Reading to produce such an impressive performance.
The Blues did however – take the lead as in-form striker Hogan found the back of the net for the seventh time in eight games since arriving on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.
But, despite Hogan’s goal – Birmingham could do little about the away side’s resurgence to get back in the game.
A second-half showing from Reading saw them produce a complete turnaround to seal all three points.
Matt Miazga netted just minutes after the break, before Yakou Meite made it 2-1 just five minutes later.
Birmingham’s unbeaten run was then confirmed to be over as Pele added gloss to the visitor’s victory.
Following the result, countless Blues fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Hogan’s performance and latest goal for the club.
GOOAALLL – Blues 1 (Hogan 6) Reading 0
🔥 PERFECT. START. 🔥@SkyBetChamp | #BluesLIVE pic.twitter.com/rglresKtN9
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 7, 2020
Another Blues goal paid for by Villa, cheers mugs x
— Le Mod (@AB18751) March 7, 2020
Water is wet
Hogan scores goals
— Harry (@HarrryWylie) March 7, 2020
@luketodd01 super scotty hogan
— Brad (@braddd001) March 7, 2020
legend
— ♡ (@imtenstepsahead) March 7, 2020
Sign him up now
— Ed (@edellimannn) March 7, 2020
pretends to be shocked.
— Nick (@nickkkjohnson) March 7, 2020
He’s gonna end up being our top goal scorer
— ‘hugfyufo;l;koj (@funnyliittlefat) March 7, 2020
SCOTT HOGAN MARRY ME
— Lee camp FC (@rstar346) March 7, 2020