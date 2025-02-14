Jay Stansfield has been turning heads this season, with football legends Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker suggesting that the young striker may already be too good for the Championship.

Carlton Palmer, former England international and football pundit, wholeheartedly agrees.

Palmer is confident that Stansfield’s proven goalscoring record and dynamic playing style make him a perfect fit for Birmingham City’s promotion push.

Speaking about the striker’s potential, Palmer didn’t hold back in his praise, describing Stansfield as a “very, very good player” who could be the key to Birmingham’s success this season.

Stansfield’s impressive performances, including a standout display against Newcastle in the FA Cup, have solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young forwards in English football.

Palmer believes that Birmingham’s investment in the striker shows their serious intentions to return to the Championship and push for further success.

Related "Meticulous" - Birmingham City praise thrust onto Chris Davies FLW asked our Blues fan pundit to sum up boss Chris Davies in one word

Carlton Palmer’s take on Jay Stansfield

Discussing the high praise from Shearer and Lineker, Palmer said: “Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have said that Jay Stansfield is (potentially even) too good for the Championship. Yeah - 100% - he’s proven that before. He scores goals.”

Palmer was quick to highlight Stansfield’s constant threat to opposition defences. His performance against Newcastle particularly stood out to Palmer, who noted: “I like him - we've seen him, the way he played against Newcastle, playing off the last man's shoulders. You can't say ‘although Newcastle made a lot of changes’ - Dan Burn is a seasoned professional in the Premier League. He gave them a tough, tough old night.”

This fearless approach, combined with his quick movement and sharp shooting, makes Stansfield a force to be reckoned with. Palmer emphasised that the young forward is not just about potential - he has already proven his goalscoring ability in the Championship.

“He’s proven that he can score goals in the Championship, and so I think they're going to get promoted - Birmingham - there's no doubt about it. They’ve recruited well, they've spent a lot of money, but they've recruited players.”

Palmer on Birmingham’s promotion ambitions and Stansfield’s role

Birmingham City’s recruitment strategy has been ambitious, with the club spending £15 million on Stansfield - a clear statement of intent. Palmer believes this investment reflects their long-term vision, not just for promotion from League One, but also for success in the Championship next season.

“They did that with the Championship in mind. I think their recruitment is good, with looking at the Championship and preparing for next season in the Championship because they want to go again. The Championship becomes a different kettle of fish to League One, but I'm sure the owners will invest again.”

Despite the challenges of moving up a division, Palmer is convinced that one position Birmingham won’t need to strengthen is at centre-forward.

“But one position they won't have to invest in is in Jay Stansfield up front. He scores goals, and he scores goals in the Championship. Very, very good player. He’s got a very good future there, and I think it's a great bit of business – other clubs were looking at Jay Stansfield, and they pulled the trigger.”

Palmer also praised Stansfield’s loyalty and determination, highlighting his decision to return to Birmingham City despite having Premier League options.

“Credit to Jay Stansfield: he said, ‘I loved it at Birmingham, I enjoyed my time there, I'm going to go back out there and get promoted. I'm only dropping out of the Championship for one season.’”

Stansfield’s maturity in choosing regular first-team football over a potentially less active role in the Premier League impressed Palmer. He emphasised the importance of playing consistently at a competitive level for Stansfield’s development.

“He's come from a Premier League club, and I think that's the right thing to do. He's been at a Premier League club where he's not played, so he's not going to sign for another Premier League club and not be a regular in the first team.”

Palmer credited Stansfield’s advisors for guiding him to a club where he can maximize his potential, predicting a bright future for the young forward.

With his strong runs, bravery, and natural goal-scoring instinct, Stansfield is set to be a key player for Birmingham this season and beyond. Palmer believes that his hunger and determination will make him a fan favourite at St. Andrew’s.

“So credit to him, credit to his advisors and watch out for this kid because I like him. He's got that fire in his belly, strong runs in behind, and he's brave. Really, really good signing for Birmingham City.”

Jay Stansfield’s career so far (FotMob) Year Club Appearances Goals 2020-24 Fulham 10 2 2022-23 Exeter City (loan) 39 9 2023-24 Birmingham City (loan) 47 13 2024-25 Birmingham City 27 18

With Birmingham looking increasingly likely to secure promotion, Jay Stansfield’s role will be vital in ensuring they finish the job.

His goalscoring prowess and willingness to drop down a division to play regularly reflect his determination to develop his career.

As Birmingham edge closer to a Championship return, Stansfield’s influence on the team’s success is undeniable.

His talent, commitment, and ambition suggest he could be a key figure not just in their promotion push, but in their future plans, as they aim to establish themselves at a higher level.