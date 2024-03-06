Leicester City ended a three-game losing streak in the Championship by beating Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Leicester remain top of the Championship

The pressure had been building on Enzo Maresca’s side, with Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton all closing the gap on the Foxes, who now have a battle to win promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands March 6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 36 41 81 2 Ipswich Town 36 26 78 3 Leeds United 36 38 76 4 Southampton 35 24 70

They started superbly against the Black Cats, and they thoroughly deserved the 13th minute lead they were given by Jamie Vardy after he nodded in.

That seemed to spark the hosts into life though, as Sunderland gradually started to become more of a threat, and it was one-way traffic for most of the second half.

Sunderland denied late penalty

Yet, Maresca’s men stood firm, although some will argue that they were fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty during the last play of the game.

With the hosts pressing, Adil Aouchiche fed a great through ball to Dan Ballard, who was in on goal.

Related Latest Enzo Maresca claim spells bad news for Tom Cannon at Leicester City Tom Cannon was left out of the Leicester City matchday squad for their midweek win over Sunderland

The Sunderland man then went down as Hamza Choudhury chased back, and whilst the contact appeared minimal between the players’ legs, the footage shows there’s no doubt the Leicester man had his arm on Ballard’s shoulder.

However, referee Sunny Sukhvir Gill insisted it wasn’t a foul, with the hosts enraged as they left the pitch, with the fans booing.

It was a decision that divided opinion, with some feeling that Ballard exaggerated his fall, but others were convinced it was a clear foul.

Leicester set for crucial run-in

If Leicester did get away with one here, they will argue it’s fully deserved, as they’ve been on the end of some poor decisions in recent weeks.

They were wrongly denied a goal at Leeds which would’ve put them 2-0 up at Elland Road, in a game they went on to lose 3-1, a result which has had a massive impact on the table. They were also disappointed with the officiating in their big game at Ipswich Town earlier this season, so maybe this is an example of them getting one back.

It was just about getting the win against Sunderland, and Maresca will be delighted with the character and desire shown by his players, even if they weren’t good enough on the ball in the second half.

Leicester are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on Hull City.

Meanwhile, Sunderland travel to face Southampton, but the setback against the Foxes was a fifth consecutive loss for the side, effectively ending their outside play-off hopes.