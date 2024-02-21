Highlights Bolton Wanderers came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1, climbing to third in the League One table.

Cambridge United's Lyle Taylor faces a three-match ban after a red card for an off-the-ball incident, sparking debate.

Cambridge United may lose manager Neil Harris as reports suggest he could return to Millwall.

Bolton Wanderers came from behind with two goals in 11 second-half minutes to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and close in on the League One automatic promotion places.

The hosts had taken the lead when Sullay Kaikai's low cross looped in off defender Eoin Toal, only for Paris Maghoma and Carlos Mendes Gomes to strike in quick succession to take Bolton level with second-placed Derby County, who have played one game more.

League One Table (As it stands February 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 32 26 66 4 Barnsley 32 22 60 5 Oxford United 34 14 57 6 Peterborough United 32 19 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 53 8 Blackpool 33 11 50

But for the hosts, they were forced to finish the remaining minutes with 10-men after striker Lyle Taylor saw red for an off-the-ball scuffle with defender Jack Iredale, with the 33-year-old expected to miss the next three games as Neil Harris will be looking precariously over his shoulder with his side six points above the relegation zone.

Lyle Taylor's red card questioned by Cambridge United fans

Following the defeat, footage was released on social media of the incident between Taylor and the former Cambridge defender Iredale.

While upon first glance, the footage shows the U's forward appearing to strike out at the Bolton left-back, many of the Cambridge fans are arguing that it was Iredale who had initially started the tussle, therefore he should have been given his marching orders.

However, some of the home supporters were disappointed with Taylor's sending off, with some Bolton fans even suggesting that the striker's elbow was intentionally trying to strike Iredale's ear, having suffered a nasty injury in their previous League One encounter with Charlton Athletic.

Neil Harris could leave Cambridge

With the club sitting six points outside the relegation places, the last thing they would have wanted is to see Taylor, who has scored three goals in eight appearances since making the move to The Abbey Stadium in January, be suspended for three games.

Their next three fixtures will see them face three of the top six, including an encounter with Bolton at the UniBol Stadium at the start of next month, but, they could be without their head coach after a worrying update emerged on Wednesday morning.

It has been reported that Harris, who is a club legend at Championship side Millwall, is set to return to The Den to try and help them survive relegation. Aaron Paul has reported that the Cambridge United manager said goodbye to his players after the team's loss to Bolton Wanderers last night, and an announcement is expected imminently.

John Percy of The Telegraph has also said that the sacking of manager Joe Edwards is set to happen sooner rather than later. It was first reported that he was on standby to return to become manager of the Lions, in case results under Edwards didn't start to pick up, by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

Should Harris leave the club, it would be a difficult loss for the U's to comprehend, given their league position and potential managers who would be willing to take charge of the club for the remainder of the season.

Of the sides around them, Charlton Athletic and Port Vale have recently appointed Nathan Jones and Darren Moore respectively, so it leaves them short of options in trying to find someone who can steady the ship for the remainder of the season.