Leicester City missed the chance to move back to the top of the Championship as they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday.

Leicester City’s struggles continue

Enzo Maresca’s men had won just one of their last five league games going into the clash, which had seen the chasing pack really catch-up in the battle for automatic promotion.

However, the Foxes had hoped the international break had come at the right time, allowing them to regroup and go again for the run-in, despite the off-field talk that is dominating the club right now.

But, Leicester’s poor form continued against the Robins, as a fine Anis Mehmeti goal settled the game.

Jamie Vardy squanders key opportunities

That didn’t really tell the whole story though, as Leicester had their chances throughout, and the big opportunities fell to the man they would’ve wanted - Jamie Vardy.

The 37-year-old is a club legend for all he has done at the King Power Stadium, but he endured an afternoon to forget.

After dragging a decent effort inches wide of the post in the first-half, Vardy was presented with a one-on-one shortly into the second half after a fine ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Yet, when faced up with Max O’Leary, Vardy fired straight at the keeper.

There was worse to come for the experienced striker, as he once again failed to convert in the 61st minute, after Leicester’s high press had given him a clear chance in the middle of goal.

In fairness, O’Leary did pull off an incredible save for this one, but Vardy should have given the stopper no chance given how close he was to the goal.

Such wastefulness was a surprise from Vardy, as he has been in good form this season, and he had scored three in his last two games going into the fixture.

Overall, he is on 13 in 26 for the season, so whilst he is no longer at his brilliant best, he has still been a crucial player for Maresca as they battle for promotion.

Leicester City must bounce back

This is a very worrying period for Leicester, and their recent run of form is simply not good enough for a side that wants to be finishing in the top two.

Maresca and the players must not panic, and even if they do drop down to third in the table today, it’s important to note that their destiny is still in their hands as they will have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, the signs are worrying, and when a player as influential as Vardy is missing chances like he did against Bristol City, you do start to wonder whether it’s going to be their year.

Now, though, all attention will turn to Monday, and it’s just about bouncing back as quickly as possible and getting back on track, which Maresca’s side will hope to do when they host Norwich.

That will be a difficult game though, as the Canaries are firmly in the mix to go up themselves, albeit through the play-offs.