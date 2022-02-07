Watch: Hilarious video involving Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson emerges

Swansea City earned a much needed 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday evening to end a three game winless run.

Darragh Lenihan and John Buckley passed up golden opportunities to get Rovers back on level terms but the Swans held on, despite being reduced to ten when Ryan Manning received a second yellow card in the opening exchanges of the second half.

Obafemi has only managed three league starts this season due to the excellent form of Joel Piroe in South Wales.

Both signed in the summer but the latter has hit the ground running far more than Obafemi.

At 21, there is still plenty of time for development for the Irishman and he took a while to compose himself when he spoke to the club’s media team after the hard earned victory, in this hilarious video:

To say @michaelobafemi_'s post-match interview took quite a few attempts is the understatement of the century 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HzCAO4TfWT — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 7, 2022

Obafemi found the net five times in 39 appearances for Southampton, including four times in the Premier League, before being picked up by Russell Martin in the summer.

The expectations for this season probably have not been met, but with two more on his contract and a recent increase in confidence there is no reason why he cannot kick on for a really productive final few months of the campaign.

The Verdict

Two of Obafemi’s league starts came last week, and he took his place at the top of the pitch alongside Joel Piroe against Blackburn.

The Swans flirted with a play-off push before their season was derailed by a number of postponements towards the back end of 2021.

Martin certainly has a type when it comes to the kind of players that he likes to recruit and that would suggest he sees something that the numbers do not in Obafemi.

It will be interesting to see if the Irishman receives an extended run in the side and if Martin is willing to persist with a front two in the coming weeks.

A top half finish would represent a solid foundation for the Swans to build on next season with this term earmarked as one of transition.