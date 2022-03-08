Do Not Sell My Personal Information
(Watch) EFL Preview: Sheffield United v Middlesbrough, Blackburn v Millwall, Sunderland v Fleetwood + more

The EFL is in action tonight with some intriguing encounters that could have big implications on the final standings come may.

The Championship sees Chris Wilder return to Sheffield United with his Middlesbrough side with both outfits vying for a play-off spot, whilst Blackburn host Millwall in an interesting match.

League One and League Two also spring up some mouthwatering ties and we’ve previewed them all in our latest EFL midweek preview show on FLW TV!

WATCH BELOW! 


