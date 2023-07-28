Highlights Daniel Farke has been given the task of leading Leeds United's return to the Premier League after their recent relegation.

Leeds have had mixed results in pre-season, losing to Manchester United and Monaco but winning against Nottingham Forest.

Ian Poveda has impressed during pre-season and fans are hoping that he will be given a chance to play as Leeds' No.10 in the upcoming season.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with leading Leeds United back into the Premier League as they embark on their first EFL campaign in three seasons in 2023/24.

Leeds suffered relegation from the top-flight last season in a dismal campaign. Farke, who has won the title in his last two campaigns in the Championship with Norwich City, has been tasked with picking up the pieces and rebuilding under a new ownership structure, 49ers Enterprises.

It all kicks off for Leeds back in the Championship on August 6th against Cardiff City at Elland Road, with preparations gathering pace across pre-season.

Leeds United pre-season 2023/24

Farke's side have lost pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Monaco 2-0, whilst a behind-closed-doors clash with Barnsley saw the Whites dispatch their Yorkshire rivals 9-1.

On Thursday night, Leeds produced a solid performance against Nottingham Forest, beating the Premier League side 2-0 at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring in the second-half with a composed finish, before Ian Poveda made sure of the win with a strike from the edge of the penalty area after good build-up play from Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray.

It rounded off a good second-half impact from Poveda from the bench, with the young attacker continuing to make a good impression under Farke - firstly against Man United and then Forest.

Does Ian Poveda have a Leeds future?

Poveda's last competitive appearance for Leeds came on May 15th 2021 in a 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. He stepped off the bench at Turf Moor for a nine-minute cameo replacing Raphinha. Since then, he's had two separate loans with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, combining for 34 appearances, three goals and three assists, with his spell at the former hampered by a serious leg injury.

Heading into pre-season there wasn't much expectation that Poveda would emerge from Leeds' pool of wingers as an option for the new season. Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra, Dan James and Willy Gnonto are all still at the club and offer Farke some seriously impressive talent on the flanks.

However, Poveda has impressed in pre-season with his trickery and ability to get the ball into the penalty area. He's shown flashes of quality out wide and also impressed when shifting into a No.10 position in Farke's preferred 4-2-3-1 system. Leeds don't have a natural option to play that "Emi Buendia role", yet Poveda has looked more comfortable there than Joe Gelhardt, showcasing great vision and ability to find those crucial pockets of space - as he did for his goal against Forest.

There's a thirst amongst fans to see Poveda earn the chance to start the season as Leeds' No.10, with one even hoping he can be the man to finally replace Pablo Hernandez.

Another pointed out that Poveda has plenty of the traits you need as a No.10.

Finally, this fan pointed out simply where they want to see Poveda.

It might just be that, with Leeds little over a week away from hosting Cardiff, that Poveda is the option Farke turns to in the No.10 role if there's no breakthrough in the transfer window.

What is Ian Poveda's contract situation at Leeds?

Leeds swooped to sign Poveda from Man City back in the January 2020. At that point, Marcelo Bielsa's side were well on their way to a successful push for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Poveda signed a four-and-a-half year deal, seeing him through until the summer of 2024. There's been no extension of that contract, meaning the 23-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road.

What has Daniel Farke said about Ian Poveda?

Despite another impressive pre-season out for Leeds, Farke was eager to play down expectations, insisting it's too early to pile too much praise on the returning winger.

When quizzed on Poveda, Farke said, as quoted by Leeds Live: "I just can try to speak to the lads, try to make them work, try to bring the most of my ideas to football into their head but also into their hearts. I just can bring them, it’s up to the players if they want to step through the door.

"It’s difficult and not just after one or two good performances we are dancing on the table because of his performance. He has to keep going, he has to work unbelievably hard.

"I’m pleased with his developments so far and that's reason why he get some game time and get the chances. But just after one or two good games I'm not willing to sing the big song of praise about him, so he has to keep going."