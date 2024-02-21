Wrexham missed an opportunity to close the gap on the League Two leaders as the points were shared away at MK Dons.

The fixture at Stadium:MK was not without its controversy, however, with Phil Parkinson's side again involved in another incident involving a goal not standing against their opposition.

Their win over Notts County was questioned after David McGoldrick's second-half strike was disallowed for handball, and the Welsh club have seemingly got away with another decision as they look to achieve back-to-back promotions this term.

Arthur Okonkwo is a very lucky man

The on-loan Arsenal keeper has been in fine form for the League Two side this season, but even he will know he was lucky to get away with an error against MK Dons.

Two goals in four first-half minutes from Dan Kemp and James McClean set the contest alight, but the most controversial moment of a fiery contest came after an hour.

A short corner by the home side eventually found its way to Joe Tomlinson, whose shot was spilled by the Wrexham keeper and seemingly over the line, however, referee Sam Purkiss waved play on, with the aftermath of the decision seeing Dons captain Dean Lewington being sent off for his protests on his 900th appearance for the club.

Footage of the incident soon emerged online following the encounter, with the vast majority in agreement that Mike Williamson's side had been robbed of a clear goal in the contest.

Mike Williamson "gutted" for MK Dons following Wrexham result

With the play-off picture in League Two incredibly tight, a win for Williamson's side would have moved them to within a point of Wrexham, but now remain four points behind and outside of the automatic promotion places.

It could be a result that may become significant at the end of the season, with Crewe Alexandra also fighting for the automatic promotion places along with Wrexham, Stockport County and Mansfield - seven points separating the top five in the division.

League Two Table (As it stands February 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 33 29 62 2 Mansfield Town 32 34 60 3 Wrexham 32 16 59 4 Crewe Alexandra 33 14 58 5 MK Dons 33 8 55 6 Barrow 33 8 53 7 Harrogate Town 32 -6 48 8 Gillingham 33 -8 48

And Dons manager Williamson admitted he was gutted for his side, and was simply taken aback by the decision made by the referee.

Williamson told beIN Sports: “I don’t know where to start with that, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. The fact that he was so close to the post indicated to everybody in the stadium that it was a clear goal.

“The reaction of their team was to turn around, they all thought it was (a goal) and I think everybody did apart from the officials.

“I’m taken aback, and I’m really gutted for the boys because they did exactly what we asked them to do, they carried out everything very well, and they deserved that.”

Williamson's comments come after Notts County boss Stuart Maynard was adamant his side had been disallowed a legitimate goal in their encounter at the STōK Cae Ras last weekend, with both managers choosing very similar words to describe the incident.