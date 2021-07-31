‘Wasting everyone’s time’, ‘Backwards step’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Celtic transfer update shared

Celtic retain an interest in Sheffield United’s George Baldock as they look to bring in a right-back this summer.

Celtic refuse to admit defeat in their battle to sign George Baldock…and they could be about to try and increase the heat on Sheffield United. #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/MUcwuYDYSy — James Shield (@JamesShield1) July 31, 2021

That is something of a problem position for the Glasgow giants, who have been linked with a host of players for that role over recent weeks.

And, one name that constantly crops up is Baldock’s, with Ange Postecoglou said to be an admirer of the Blades man.

The Sheffield Star have confirmed that the 28-year-old is someone the Bhoys want to bring to Parkhead, even though they won’t have the appeal of Champions League football to offer Baldock.

Yet, a sticking point is going to be the valuation of Baldock, with the update stating that Celtic value the former MK Dons man at around £5m, which is way below what Sheffield United would accept.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Unsurprisingly, the Blades support are not open to the idea of losing Baldock for such a fee and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

I'd let him go if we get decent money I think bogle is better suited to championship and better end product — Matt Roberts (@66matttroberts) July 31, 2021

unless hes not wanted here then see no reason bar a big payday to go to a club thats not in the CL , likely to be out of the europa before it gets going and could be runner up again in a 3rd rate lge. far better options. — mark howsham (@MarkHowsham) July 31, 2021

no hes not going — footballfanatic (@1889bladette) July 31, 2021

Increase the heat🤣….he’s not going. Why would he go to a “bottom end championship” standard team🤷‍♂️ — Lucky Man (@Kes76150286) July 31, 2021

It's a backwards step — Richard Kersey (@MatlockBlade) July 31, 2021

At 5m? Wasting everyone’s time — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) July 31, 2021