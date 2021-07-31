Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Wasting everyone’s time’, ‘Backwards step’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Celtic transfer update shared

Published

2 mins ago

on

Celtic retain an interest in Sheffield United’s George Baldock as they look to bring in a right-back this summer.

That is something of a problem position for the Glasgow giants, who have been linked with a host of players for that role over recent weeks.

And, one name that constantly crops up is Baldock’s, with Ange Postecoglou said to be an admirer of the Blades man.

The Sheffield Star have confirmed that the 28-year-old is someone the Bhoys want to bring to Parkhead, even though they won’t have the appeal of Champions League football to offer Baldock.

Yet, a sticking point is going to be the valuation of Baldock, with the update stating that Celtic value the former MK Dons man at around £5m, which is way below what Sheffield United would accept.

Unsurprisingly, the Blades support are not open to the idea of losing Baldock for such a fee and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


