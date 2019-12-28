‘Wasted talent’, ‘Lambert out’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to player update

Anthony Georgiou has departed from Ipswich Town to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old Cyprus international arrived at the League One club in August on a six month loan deal, and has made 13 appearances.

Beginning his season at Watford as a youth player, Georgiou continued his development with Spurs, before moving on to have a spell with Levante’s B side in Spain’s third division.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to look at this various youth options, but it is thought that Georgiou will not be handed a chance in the Premier League and it is possible that a similar loan will be agreed in the January transfer window.

Ipswich took to social media to announce the news, and thanked the youngster for his time at the club, before countless fans revealed their responses to the news.

👋 Anthony Georgiou’s loan spell at Town has ended and the winger has returned to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur. We thank Anthony for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future. #itfc pic.twitter.com/QjD0gPwMX0 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) 28 December 2019

Here are some of those fan comments on Georgiou’s return to Spurs:

Lambert out — Kai Lawrence (@Kai27Lawrence) 28 December 2019

Send Norris back to Wolves. — Stephen Carter (@steve78itfc) 28 December 2019

Gutted to see him go. PL should have started him rather than sub in 80 min – wasted. Good luck Back at spurs — Rach (@rachii1979) 28 December 2019

Would of been nice if we’d actually played him, looked dangerous every time he got on the pitch — James Simpson (@Simpsonitfc) 28 December 2019

Wasted talent — olly (@ollyBurgess01) 28 December 2019

Shock 🤯 lambert didn’t play him enough! 😤 — Lewis Clembo (@lewiscITFC) 28 December 2019

Good luck Tony, shame your name never came out of the lucky dip line up. All the best 👏🏻 — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) 28 December 2019