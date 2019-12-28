Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Wasted talent’, ‘Lambert out’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to player update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Anthony Georgiou has departed from Ipswich Town to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old Cyprus international arrived at the League One club in August on a six month loan deal, and has made 13 appearances.

Beginning his season at Watford as a youth player, Georgiou continued his development with Spurs, before moving on to have a spell with Levante’s B side in Spain’s third division.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to look at this various youth options, but it is thought that Georgiou will not be handed a chance in the Premier League and it is possible that a similar loan will be agreed in the January transfer window.

Ipswich took to social media to announce the news, and thanked the youngster for his time at the club, before countless fans revealed their responses to the news.

Here are some of those fan comments on Georgiou’s return to Spurs:


