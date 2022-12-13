“Wasted in the Champ” – West Brom player singled out for praise by Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has suggested West Bromwich Albion midfielder Tom Rogic is “wasted” in the Championship after his stunner against Sunderland last night.

The 29-year-old pulled Albion back on terms at the Stadium of Light by curling an effort into the bottom corner with a first-time, outside-of-the-boot strike.

Daryl Dike’s first goal for the Baggies completed their comeback as they secured a 2-1 win to make it four victories on the bounce and move from the relegation zone to 17th.

Carlos Corberan deserves plenty of credit for changing the game with his subs as both the goalscorers were introduced while his side were still trailing but few managers in the EFL have the option of bringing on that sort of quality.

Indeed, Rogic’s performance has particularly impressed Bannan, who took to Twitter to wax lyrical about him.

Tom rogic lovely player to watch wasted in the champ 👏😮‍💨 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) December 12, 2022

Some player 2nd gear don’t know how he is there — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) December 12, 2022

The Australia international left Celtic in July after 10 years with the Scottish club but did not find a new home until September when he was snapped up by the Baggies as a free agent.

The Hawthorns faithful haven’t seen the best of him yet but there were glimpses in the latest of his seven appearances in a West Brom shirt that he’s getting back to his best.

The Verdict

As well as being the Wednesday captain, Bannan is a Celtic supporter and clearly a huge fan of Rogic after his exploits north of the border.

Rather than take this as any sort of dig at Albion, fans should appreciate that this is praise of the midfielder and the job they did bringing him to The Hawthorns.

They’ve likely not seen enough yet to make a full judgment but Bannan, who knows the Championship better than most, feels fairly strongly that Rogic is too good for the level – and the Baggies are the ones set to benefit.

Corberan will surely be weighing up whether to start the 29-year-old in Saturday’s game against Rotherham United.