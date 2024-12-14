This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Our Derby County fan pundit believes that the club's recent recruits are being wasted thanks to the current style of play.

The Rams have developed a reliance on scoring goals from set-pieces this season, and some supporters are unhappy with the style of play, despite shoots of positivity during the opening half of the campaign.

The likes of David Ozoh, Kenzo Goudmijn and Jacob Widell Zetterström were brought in during the summer transfer window, and while they are clearly talented players, Paul Warne has come in for criticism thanks to the way his side approach games and has been told that he's not getting the best of them.

Derby County told they aren't getting the best from summer recruits

We asked our Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, whether he's been impressed with the club's recruitment team and whether they are identifying players well enough, and it's clear that he feels that while talented players are being identified, they aren't getting the best out of them.

Speaking to Football League World, Shaun said: "It’s a difficult one for me because in some ways our recruitment team have done an okay job.

"They brought in Ozoh, who looks class, but unfortunately, he’s injured, Kenzo and Zetterstrom both look like talented players for the future and Yates looks like a decent Championship player.

"For me, the biggest problem is just the way we play. We don’t utilise any of their strengths, and they’re all pretty much wasted in our team.

"If you put any of those in a better team, they would look far better than they are, so it’s a difficult one to judge whether our recruitment team have done a really good job or not, because you could put anyone in our team now, and they would look poor with the way we set up and the way we approach games.

"It’s more to do with our style of play that’s impacting on them, which makes it hard to judge.

"I think it’s been okay. I don’t think it’s been amazing, but they’ve done as well as they can probably do when you consider we don’t have much money."

Derby County's recruitment team will be looking to add quality in January

As Shaun alluded to, Derby made some quality signings in the summer, and while Warne's come in for some criticism for not getting the best out of them, the club's recruitment team will look to add further quality come January.

Derby aren't able to go and splash the cash like some Championship sides, but they could still be an attractive club for prospective players to join, as they're a big club playing in an attractive division.

Derby County's 2024 summer signings Player Club Deal structure Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Permanent Ben Osborn Sheffield United Permanent Kayden Jackson Ipswich Town Permanent Jerry Yates Swansea City Loan Kenzo Goudmijn AZ Alkmaar Permanent Ebou Adams Cardiff City Permanent David Ozoh Crystal Palace Loan Rohan Luthra Cardiff City Permanent Jacob Widell Zetterström Djurgårdens IF Permanent Tawanda Chirewa Wolves Loan Marcus Harness Ipswich Town Loan Nat Phillips Liverpool Loan

They've already had success in the loan market this season with the additions of Ozoh and Yates, while the likes of Goudmijn and Zetterstrom have proved shrewd permanent additions.

Those signings show that Derby's recruitment team are capable of finding gems from abroad, and it's now up to Warne to start getting the best out of them.