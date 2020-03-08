Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Wasted’, ‘Doesn’t suit us’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to 22-y/o’s weekend performance

Birmingham City’s 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship ended at home to Reading on Saturday as the away side left with a 3-1 victory.

Blues weren’t at their best and it was in some ways a game of two halves with the Royals coming from behind to score three in the second 45 minutes of the fixture.

There were a lot of disappointing performances around the pitch, and one of those came from Birmingham midfielder Dan Crowley.

The former Arsenal player failed to make an impact during the clash on Saturday, and couldn’t help Birmingham get back into the game.

Crowley hasn’t produced the contribution that he’d have wanted so far in this current season and is still yet to score throughout the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if he can find a space in the centre of the park having been out on the right of midfield in recent times.

Here’s how Blues supporters reacted to Crowley’s performance…

