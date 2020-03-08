‘Wasted’, ‘Doesn’t suit us’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to 22-y/o’s weekend performance

Birmingham City’s 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship ended at home to Reading on Saturday as the away side left with a 3-1 victory.

Blues weren’t at their best and it was in some ways a game of two halves with the Royals coming from behind to score three in the second 45 minutes of the fixture.

There were a lot of disappointing performances around the pitch, and one of those came from Birmingham midfielder Dan Crowley.

The former Arsenal player failed to make an impact during the clash on Saturday, and couldn’t help Birmingham get back into the game.

Crowley hasn’t produced the contribution that he’d have wanted so far in this current season and is still yet to score throughout the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if he can find a space in the centre of the park having been out on the right of midfield in recent times.

Here’s how Blues supporters reacted to Crowley’s performance…

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Birmingham right-back? Stephen Carr Carl Jenkinson Emilio Nsue Paul Caddis

Crowley isn't a winger and is wasted Long throws dont work We start well in most matches and fade. No width in the team when you have some great players in the air. (Bela injured and Montero made of glass) Kieft isn't a sub to get you a goal back#BCFC — Richard's 🏐🌍 (@richardskro) March 7, 2020

#BCFC bought players that would allow them to play a more possession based, expansive style of football only to switch to a more direct approach halfway through the season It’s not that Crowley, Villalba etc are bad players, they’re just victims of a poorly run club — tom (@tpfo_football) March 7, 2020

Dan Crowley is being wasted at #BCFC It’s no surprise that a nimble attacking midfielder is struggling in a direct 4-4-2 system. pic.twitter.com/yMX2K9EEMB — BCFC DATA (@BCFCDATA) March 7, 2020

Not a good evening for the Blues fans that love a scapegoat. Sunjic and Crowley have been excellent #BCFC — CAVZZZ⚽️ (@cavanagh1996) March 7, 2020

Give Crowley the Jota role and he will be good on the wing #bcfc — Sean (@BrexitTackle) March 7, 2020

Dan crowley is wasted at blues..

Clearly got talent but he just doesnt suit us. Hes not a winger 🤦🏻‍♂️ #bcfc — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) March 7, 2020

Crowley isn't good enough — Paul Phillip Lum (@Papaulski89) March 7, 2020