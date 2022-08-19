“Wasted at right-back” – Derby County fan pundit issues transfer prediction amid squad issue

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their takeover this summer, Liam Rosenior has had a short amount of time in which to create a new Derby County squad for the season ahead.

The Rams have made some solid signings so far but are still lacking in some areas, right-back being one.

Jason Knight has been playing in the position so far this season and has put in a solid shift.

However, the 21-year-old is naturally a midfielder and with the transfer deadline edging closer we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw if he wants to see his side sign a new right-back: “Right-back is a position that Derby definitely need some strength in.

“Jason Knight has played there in the opening four games and looked pretty solid but he is definitely wasted at right-back.

“He’ll definitely slot in there, definitely do a job for us but he is much better further up the field in what is quite a competitive midfield as well. I think he would add to that nicely.

“Kwaku Oduroh we’ve only seen him in fits and starts, he’s obviously only come from Manchester City’s U23 development squad. From what I’ve seen of him so far, doesn’t quite look ready for week in, week out League One football but he’s there as an option.

“But I do think Derby will definitely be looking for a new right-back between now and the end of the window.”

The Verdict:

Right-back is definitely a position that Derby need to strengthen in before the end of the transfer window.

Whilst Knight has performed well there so far this season, as Jason points out, he’s a wasted player out of position.

Furthermore, if he was to pick up an injury the club would only be left with Oduroh as a right-back option who doesn’t appear to be ready for regular first team football yet.

Therefore, a new right-back signing for the Rams should be an essential bit of business for Rosenior in the coming weeks.