‘Wasted at City’, ‘Can’t blame him if he leaves’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to player debate

Niclas Eliasson faces a contested summer at Bristol City.

The Swede has been one of Bristol City’s standout players this season. His three goals and 12 assists has outlined his best season at the club but still, he remains a rotational player under Lee Johnson.

Some of his team selections this season have left fans baffled and it’s often Eliasson who’s at the heart of the debate. He’s played 33 times in the Championship, but hasn’t started any of the last three games.

The 24-year-old emerged as a transfer target of Celtic’s in January. It’d be a good move for Eliasson and should he continue to sit on the bench for Bristol City then it’s hard to see a move not materialising.

Plenty of Bristol City fans of the Facebook groups ‘BRISTOL CITY TILL I DIE‘ and ‘BRISTOL CITY BS3‘ have reacted to the debate, and many think that he should be a more regular starter for Johnson, and would be disappointed if he departed:

Steve Sweet: Johnson should be the one to go.

Kate Masters: If they let him go they need to give their head a wobble.

Iain Timothy Gaskin: I think he needs to be in the team week in week out.

Michael O’Connor: I can’t blame him if he leaves.

Mickey Dorney: Eliasson isn’t an average player, O’Dowda is, I know who I’d rather see stay at the club.

Shaun Jefferies: He will be gone either Spain or Italy or Celtic.

Freddy James: He’s going to Celtic. Instead of being wasted at City. Anyone in their right mind at City should be giving him a good deal though and get rid of the below average O’Dowda.