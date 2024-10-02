Carlton Palmer feels Anthony Patterson must prioritise first-team football if he does leave Sunderland after it was revealed that Man Utd are keeping tabs on the keeper.

The 24-year-old has established himself as the Black Cats’ number one over the past few years, putting in some impressive displays that helped them initially win promotion to the Championship, and then in the second tier as they look to go again.

Given his age and room for improvement, as well as his ability to distribute the ball, a host of Premier League clubs are thought to have been monitoring Patterson over the years, but he remains at Sunderland.

Man Utd interested in Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson

Reports emerged over the weekend claiming that the Red Devils are the latest club to show an interest in Patterson, with goalkeeping scout Tony Coton watching him in action.

However, the update states that if Patterson did move to Old Trafford, he would only be signed as backup to Andre Onana.

As well as United, it’s said that Crystal Palace are also looking at the stopper, but again, first-team football would be hard to guarantee, as Dean Henderson has the gloves for the Eagles.

Anthony Patterson told to think twice before leaving Sunderland

The appeal of joining United is obvious, as despite their struggles so far this season, they remain one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Yet, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that it could be a ‘waste’ of Patterson’s career if he went to Erik ten Hag’s side just to sit on the bench for the majority of the next few years.

“He has been very, very consistent. In 2021/22 he made 20 appearances, conceding 19 goals. A year later in the Championship he made 46 appearances, conceding 55 goals. In 2023/24, he made 45 appearances, with 52 goals conceded, and so far this season it’s seven appearances and six goals conceded.

“I know a lot of clubs have been looking at Patterson, and there has been a lot of talk. But, I wouldn’t see why he would leave to go and sit on the bench. Man Utd is a fantastic football club, we all know that, but when you’re a regular in the first-team, you don’t want to go and waste years of your career.

“If you’re going to move, you want to move to be number one. As it stands, Sunderland sit in second place in the Championship, so he could be playing in the Premier League next season with them - we don’t know.

“So, we’ll have to wait and see. Obviously, if Sunderland are not promoted, it will be highly likely that Patterson will move on, and he will be sold for big money.”

Anthony Patterson could have a big decision to make on his future

As outlined above, the immediate goal for Patterson right now is to win promotion with Sunderland, as that would allow him to fulfil his Premier League ambition and to keep playing regularly.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 7 7 16 2 Sunderland 7 8 15 3 Blackburn Rovers 7 8 15 4 Burnley 7 9 14 5 Leeds United 7 8 14 6 Sheffield United 7 6 13

But, if they don’t go up and serious offers arrive in the summer, he could have a big call to make about his future.

From a football perspective, most would agree with Palmer, as moving to Man Utd would mean he barely plays at a critical period in his career, but the chance to join them may still appeal.

So, it’s certainly one to watch, but for Sunderland, they will hope Patterson remains at the club for a very long time.