‘Waste’, ‘Why?’ – These Portsmouth fans are underwhelmed as transfer announced

Portsmouth confirmed last night that they had completed the signing of goalkeeper Lewis Ward on loan from Exeter for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old had made eight appearances for the League Two club earlier this season, but he had lost his place in the past few months, with his only outing since October coming in the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Despite that, the stopper is highly-rated and Pompey announced on their official site that a deal had been finalised for Ward to link up on an initial loan.

With his contract up in the summer, it is something that the club will assess in the coming months as they consider Ward’s long-term future.

As Craig MacGillivray is the number one at Fratton Park, Ward will join up as backup at first, following an injury to Alex Bass. However, with Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour on the books, many fans felt this signing was a bit unnecessary.

