‘Shambles’, ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Leeds United have confirmed that Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell at the club will not be extended.

The Frenchman has struggled for a consistent run in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since arriving on loan in the January transfer window, and has made just three appearances in total for the Yorkshire-based side.

Augustin’s injury problems seem to have caught up with him though in recent months, which has meant that he’s found it tough to dislodge Patrick Bamford from the starting XI.

Can you name these Leeds United players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Whites, as they could potentially be preparing for life back in the top-flight.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Leeds’ reported decision not to extend Augustin’s loan deal at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I hope recruitment is better in the window, because if we get promoted – to say up we can't afford to be this hit and miss. — Tony Dickinson (@tonypdickinson) July 1, 2020

Spectacular use of the January window by us yet again — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) July 1, 2020

So PB has absolutely no competition at all! — LEEDS UNITED MAD (@LeedsUnited_MAD) July 1, 2020

Pathetic — CM (@ChrisMoulds01) July 1, 2020

Another joke signing — Mark ⚽️🎸💛💙 (@Slaven167) July 1, 2020

What a shambles, Orta is a 🤡 — John Paul Redmond (@john_leeds25) July 1, 2020

Who? 😏 — Karen Murphy (@camping_addict) July 1, 2020

Another failed January window then. We'd be in so much trouble if it weren't for MB. — raypettersen (@raypettersen) July 1, 2020

Yay great. What a signing. — Jo (@lufcjo) July 1, 2020

Huge shame — ʎʎʎɐſ (@JxyyyH) July 1, 2020

Loooool what a waste of time and effort — Khuram (@KhuramHuss) July 1, 2020

What a shame this is, was so excited when we signed him. — Dave (@HendoLufc) July 1, 2020