‘Shambles’, ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

35 mins ago

on

Leeds United have confirmed that Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell at the club will not be extended. 

The Frenchman has struggled for a consistent run in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since arriving on loan in the January transfer window, and has made just three appearances in total for the Yorkshire-based side.

Augustin’s injury problems seem to have caught up with him though in recent months, which has meant that he’s found it tough to dislodge Patrick Bamford from the starting XI.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Whites, as they could potentially be preparing for life back in the top-flight.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Leeds’ reported decision not to extend Augustin’s loan deal at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


