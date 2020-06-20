‘Waste of time’, ‘Cut their losses’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest Jean-Kevin Augustin update

Leeds United are reportedly yet to make a decision over the future of Jean-Kevin Augustin with his loan deal set to expire at the end of the month, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites signed the 22-year-old on loan from RB Leipzig in January and are understood to have an obligation to buy him for a fee in the region of €21 million (£19m) if they’re promoted.

The Frenchman has struggled with fitness and injury issues during his time at Elland Road and made just three appearances so far – all from the bench – before the delay to the season.

It seemed as though Augustin was set to be more involved when the Championship gets back underway but he suffered another injury setback earlier this month, which appears to have left his future uncertain.

Leeds announced yesterday that they had secured short-term contract and loan extensions with a number of players to ensure they could play out the 2019/20 campaign but the striker was not one of them.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Whites are yet to make a decision over the future of Augustin, who isn’t fit.

It seems the Whites will have more flexibility when it comes to when they make that call as extension decisions for out-of-contract players must be made by the 23rd of June but it does not appear loan extensions are bound by the same deadline.

The update on Augustin has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I'd just let JKA go tbh, I feel a bit sorry for him but £18m is a lot. — WOODY (@MIKESACUNT) June 19, 2020

Might as well cut their losses on augustin — David (@David39317197) June 19, 2020

Hope we don’t sign augustin proper waste of 18 mil #lufc there is so much better around — Fomo (@FomoLeeds) June 19, 2020

May as well let big Kev go — Paul (@Doherty7Paul) June 19, 2020

Kevin is gone. — Ryan Newby (@RyanRyannewby) June 19, 2020

Let’s be honest, we’ll never see JKA again. Hey ho. — Andy Moran (@Coradomoz) June 19, 2020

I would just send him back now — langdog (@footballer10875) June 19, 2020

Augustin has had 5 months to get fit. Cut him free. Waste of time — Kokothecat (@Kokothecat2) June 19, 2020