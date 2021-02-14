Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Waste of space’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to one man’s performance in Derby defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough endured another frustrating day on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Derby County at Pride Park.

Neil Warnock’s side found themselves 2-0 down half an hour into the game thanks to goals from Lee Gregory and Colin Kazim-Richards, and although Fulham loanee Neeskens Kebano pulled a goal back before half time, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

That result means that ‘Boro have now won just one of their last seven league games, a run which has badly damaged their hopes of a play-off place.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of the club’s fans appeared far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of scrutiny, was Britt Assombalonga.

According to WhoScored, the striker failed to have a single shot, and touched the ball just 15 times with a pass success rate of only 57.5%, before being substituted with an hour on the clock.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by those Middlesbrough fans, and here, we’ve taken a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 28-year-old’s latest performance.


