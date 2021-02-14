‘Waste of space’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to one man’s performance in Derby defeat

Middlesbrough endured another frustrating day on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Derby County at Pride Park.

Neil Warnock’s side found themselves 2-0 down half an hour into the game thanks to goals from Lee Gregory and Colin Kazim-Richards, and although Fulham loanee Neeskens Kebano pulled a goal back before half time, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

That result means that ‘Boro have now won just one of their last seven league games, a run which has badly damaged their hopes of a play-off place.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of the club’s fans appeared far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of scrutiny, was Britt Assombalonga.

According to WhoScored, the striker failed to have a single shot, and touched the ball just 15 times with a pass success rate of only 57.5%, before being substituted with an hour on the clock.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by those Middlesbrough fans, and here, we’ve taken a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 28-year-old’s latest performance.

Britt should never play in a Boro top again — Ben (@BenWalker675) February 13, 2021

Just please don’t play Saville or Britt ever again — Dan 🇨🇩 (@Dann23MFC) February 13, 2021

Can anyone honestly see Britt firings up a dressing room to go out and give 110%? Giving a team talk which could really change a game at half time? Nah me neither. Why is he captain?#Boro — Matthew Rowney 🇨🇩 💙 (@Matt_Rowney) February 13, 2021

Too many games pass Saville by. Britt is a waste of space #Boro — Simon Leigh ©️ (@Clarkie615) February 13, 2021

Either change Britt or change the formation, how many games are we going to watch him play up top on his own and achieve nothing?… we never learn #Boro — Martin McCutcheon (@MartinMcC86) February 13, 2021

Dreadful to lose to a bottom 6 side yet again. Drop the midfield 3, drop lazy Britt and get shot of Akpom. Post Christmas slump continues. 4 wins from safety but who are we beating when teams at the bottom are giving us a hiding? — Kevin Scott (@Kevscott1982) February 13, 2021

Reality check I’m afraid guys, still a long way to go before we’re at the top end, hopefully next year maybe. Akpom and Britt, dunno which ones worse — Louis Coulton-Massey (@louisC_M) February 13, 2021