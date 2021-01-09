‘Waste of space’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans aren’t impressed with one player’s showing in win over Cardiff City

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been bemoaning the performance of Miguel Ángel Guerrero, despite the Reds managing to secure a 1-0 win against Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round.

Forest headed into the game looking to pick up a win that could help them gain some momentum for their Championship campaign.

The match also gave them a chance to revenge the defeat they suffered against the Bluebirds at the City Ground earlier on in the campaign. Chris Hughton’s side managed to do all of that to advance through to the next round.

However, despite Forest managing to secure the win against Cardiff there was a couple of players who struggled in the attacking third. One of those was Guerrero who was used in the number ten position but often found himself more as an extra man in midfield trying to protect the early lead that they managed to get into.

The 30-year-old’s performance was indicative of the sort of form he has been able to display for Forest since he arrived in the summer.

It will have done little to persuade Hughton that he deserves more regular minutes in the Championship. Considering he has also been linked with a potential exit this month it might even have been one of the last chances he will get to impress.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to bemoan the 30-year-old’s performance and suggest that he does not have the qualities that they are lacking in the final third.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Ameobi and Guerrero are a complete waste of space #NFFC — mark baker (@APerfectFool) January 9, 2021

Arter and Bong having their best game in a Forest shirt. Guerrero is really struggling #NFFC — Ryan Worthington🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@wortho965) January 9, 2021

Joe lolley & Guerrero have not been in the game at all #nffc — Age of Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) January 9, 2021

Can't see Guerrero playing for #NFFC again after this. — Simpsons NFFC (@SimpsonsNffc) January 9, 2021

Cafu, Guerrero and Arter just not good enough unfortunately #nffc — Alfie Fox (@fox_alfie) January 9, 2021

Ameobi off is a good decision, would look closely next at Cafu who has been a passenger all game.

Lolley and Guerrero struggling too #NFFC — Malcolm Heron (@mallyslife_) January 9, 2021