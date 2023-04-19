Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has shrugged off Geoff Eltringham overlooking George Baldock's tangle with Sam Bell in last night's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, brushing it under the carpet as "another one that we haven’t got" as frustrations with officiating across the division grows.

James McAtee's 77th minute goal for Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane last night, as Paul Heckingbottom's side edged that step closer to promotion.

Should Bristol City have had a penalty v Bristol City?

There was little between the two teams aside from McAtee's winning goal.

Bristol City did a good job of going toe-to-toe with the automatic promotion favourites, though, including a very bright opening 20 minutes.

During that spell, a tangle between Baldock and Bell caught the eye and became a talking point.

Discussing the incident above, Pearson told his post-match press conference: "I don’t bother looking anymore, if I’m honest. We don’t get any of them. Waste of my time, I’m not looking at it.

"They’ll make a story up about why it’s not given.

"Alex Scott gets pulled down when Anis (Mehmeti) crosses late in the game.

"That’s not why we’ve lost the game, though."

At the time you wondered whether or not the incident was in the penalty area. The footage shows that Baldock makes contact with Bell outside the penalty area, though.

Nevertheless, had Eltringham or his assistants ruled in the Robins' favour, Baldock would've likely been sent-off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Pearson commented on the potential red card offence: "Could have, should have, doesn’t matter. It didn’t happen. Like I say, it’s not the reason we lost the game tonight."

Pressed further on his reaction to not getting the decision, Pearson quipped: "There's another one we haven't got," before confirming there was no explanation from Carl Boyeson, the game's fourth official.

Paul Heckingbottom reaction to Bristol City incident

Pearson never went so far to say that the decision was completely wrong, but Heckingbottom insisted post-match that the officials had reached the right conclusion.

"No there’s nothing in that," Heckingbottom told his press conference.

"You don’t get penalties for them anymore, no chance. I don’t think you ever did."

Despite that, the Sheffield United coach did admit that if the shoe was on the other foot, he might have a slightly different view.

"I’d be appealing for it, don’t worry," he concluded.