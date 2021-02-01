Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Waste of money yet again’, ‘Sign a replacement’ – These Cardiff City fans react as transfer confirmed

Cardiff City have revealed that striker Robert Glatzel has left the club to join Mainz on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old was a big-money signing for the Bluebirds ahead of the previous campaign, but he didn’t really settle in English football, although some fans would argue he didn’t get a consistent run in the team.

In total, Glatzel hit seven in 32 last season, and he managed just three in 21 in the current campaign.

Mick McCarthy’s arrival didn’t seem to change things for the ex-Heidenheim man, and the club announced on their official site that he has moved to the Bundesliga outfit until the summer.

It’s fair to say that Glatzel’s arrival divided opinion, with some feeling he just wasn’t up to it, whereas others felt he didn’t suit the style the team played.

Most agreed that his departure should mean a replacement is signed, but it remains to be seen if they can finalise a deal before 11pm tonight.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer from Twitter…


