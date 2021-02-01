‘Waste of money yet again’, ‘Sign a replacement’ – These Cardiff City fans react as transfer confirmed

Cardiff City have revealed that striker Robert Glatzel has left the club to join Mainz on loan for the rest of the season.

Robert Glatzel has joined 1. FSV Mainz 05 on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign. All the best, #RG9! ➡️ https://t.co/N0wh7eY1oZ#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/mjXv5gH3Qr — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 1, 2021

The 27-year-old was a big-money signing for the Bluebirds ahead of the previous campaign, but he didn’t really settle in English football, although some fans would argue he didn’t get a consistent run in the team.

In total, Glatzel hit seven in 32 last season, and he managed just three in 21 in the current campaign.

Mick McCarthy’s arrival didn’t seem to change things for the ex-Heidenheim man, and the club announced on their official site that he has moved to the Bundesliga outfit until the summer.

It’s fair to say that Glatzel’s arrival divided opinion, with some feeling he just wasn’t up to it, whereas others felt he didn’t suit the style the team played.

Most agreed that his departure should mean a replacement is signed, but it remains to be seen if they can finalise a deal before 11pm tonight.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer from Twitter…

Good luck big fella. If you’d really known the way we play, you probably wouldn’t have come here! At least you’ll be playing football on the grass! — He’s so Blue (@blueman61) February 1, 2021

The only way I’ll be happy with this is if we are able to bring in a suitable replacement tonight. Is probably good short term move for him as able to go somewhere where he’s appreciated more for his style of play, and to gain confidence and form. — Rhys Grant (@Bluebird131999) February 1, 2021

Good luck to the lad. Hopefully gets his confidence back and doesn't watch the ball lashed at his head for 90 mins — Kyle (@Brana2010) February 1, 2021

He wasnt even a bad footballer, he just didnt suit Cardiff's hoof ball. Question should be who's signing this player under Warnock? Probably YouTube'd his hartick against Bayern — Mikey Callow (@MikeyCallow) February 1, 2021

Gutted it never worked out for him, he’s a good player who seems like a nice fella. Just not suited to the way we play. Good luck Bobby 👍🏻 — Michael Jones (@MikeyCCFC1969) February 1, 2021

Hasn’t worked out for him sadly. Alright player but not this level imo — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) February 1, 2021

Waste of money yet again — Martyn John (@MartynJohn88) February 1, 2021

Good move for him, now sign a replacement. — Tommy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tommy_ccfc) February 1, 2021