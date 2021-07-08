‘Waste of money’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Many Cardiff fans react as player departure confirmed

After a blistering run of form which saw him score 13 times in 15 matches, Max Watters sealed himself a quick move away from Crawley Town in January, just three months after joining the League Two club.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker made the jump up the footballing pyramid to sign for Cardiff City in a £1 million deal, but it’s fair to say that it hasn’t quite worked out for him in South Wales just yet.

The 22-year-old saw the manager who signed him – Neil Harris – sacked just a few days after he arrived at the club, and that led to limited opportunities under new boss Mick McCarthy.

Watters managed to only rack up three substitute appearances for the Bluebirds, and there’s been speculation over his potential departure this summer.

Well that has now been confirmed as Watters has signed for League One side MK Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It means that Cardiff haven’t cut their ties with Watters just yet and you’d assume that they will see how he goes in the league below before making a decision on him next summer, but he didn’t get much of a chance to impress in match action.

Bluebirds fans have been reacting to the news and you can understand the frustrations of some when they spent a seven-figure fee on him to only make three cameos.

Thanks for the memories https://t.co/QMcctN6zPu — Thomas Edmunds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Tomedmunds20) July 8, 2021

Smash it lad, come back next season and bag 20👊🏻 — christian🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@christiantobz) July 8, 2021

such a pointless signing.. — coel🇮🇹 (@coel8ii) July 8, 2021

Why do we buy these players and do nothing with them? — James Clementini ​​​​​🇮🇹 (@MassiveBaconFan) July 8, 2021

Glad we’ve loaned him and not sold him. — Gegs Williams (@Geglar9) July 8, 2021

Good move for him — Lloyd 🐦 (@CCFC0K) July 8, 2021

Waste of money👍 — sgminer21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍⚧️🦆 (@LampertCCFC) July 8, 2021