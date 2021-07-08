Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Waste of money’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Many Cardiff fans react as player departure confirmed

Published

3 mins ago

on

After a blistering run of form which saw him score 13 times in 15 matches, Max Watters sealed himself a quick move away from Crawley Town in January, just three months after joining the League Two club.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker made the jump up the footballing pyramid to sign for Cardiff City in a £1 million deal, but it’s fair to say that it hasn’t quite worked out for him in South Wales just yet.

The 22-year-old saw the manager who signed him – Neil Harris – sacked just a few days after he arrived at the club, and that led to limited opportunities under new boss Mick McCarthy.

Watters managed to only rack up three substitute appearances for the Bluebirds, and there’s been speculation over his potential departure this summer.

Well that has now been confirmed as Watters has signed for League One side MK Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It means that Cardiff haven’t cut their ties with Watters just yet and you’d assume that they will see how he goes in the league below before making a decision on him next summer, but he didn’t get much of a chance to impress in match action.

Bluebirds fans have been reacting to the news and you can understand the frustrations of some when they spent a seven-figure fee on him to only make three cameos.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Waste of money’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – Many Cardiff fans react as player departure confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: