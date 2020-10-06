Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Waste of money’, ‘Overrated’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Watford have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Danny Welbeck to see the forward leave Vicarage Road on a free transfer. 

Welbeck signed for the Hornets back in the summer of 2019, and made 20 appearances for the club last season, whilst chipping in with three goals to his name.

But his efforts were unable to stop Watford from being relegated into the Championship, after a hugely disappointing league campaign last term.

Do these celebrities support Watford, Luton, QPR or Charlton? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

Geri Halliwell

The forward didn’t make an appearance for Watford in the 2020/21 season, which hinted that his future is likely to remain elsewhere.

He is now a free-agent, and will be hoping he can find a new club at the earliest of opportunities, with the new season already under way.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to react to the news of Welbeck’s departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Waste of money’, ‘Overrated’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: