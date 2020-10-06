‘Waste of money’, ‘Overrated’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Watford have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Danny Welbeck to see the forward leave Vicarage Road on a free transfer.

Welbeck signed for the Hornets back in the summer of 2019, and made 20 appearances for the club last season, whilst chipping in with three goals to his name.

But his efforts were unable to stop Watford from being relegated into the Championship, after a hugely disappointing league campaign last term.

The forward didn’t make an appearance for Watford in the 2020/21 season, which hinted that his future is likely to remain elsewhere.

He is now a free-agent, and will be hoping he can find a new club at the earliest of opportunities, with the new season already under way.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to react to the news of Welbeck’s departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Such an injury prone overrated player. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) October 6, 2020

This was a real opportunity lost for us last season. Quite possibly the only forward at the club who could have made a difference given a run up front. Instead, we persisted with injured and out of form players. — Matt C (@mattcrow33) October 6, 2020

What a waste of money — Matt Ashby (@MAshby1001) October 6, 2020

I didn't rate him then watched and he was decent ' could have done with a decent run in the team unfortunately it's about his aims and our purse the two don't match up .must keep Grey and Troy and maybe get one in . — Scooby (@Scooby08271518) October 6, 2020

Shame as I had big hopes when he signed. Turned out to be a gamble which didn’t work out and shows he probably past his best at the top level — PB (@peterbarnes007) October 6, 2020

Although we gave him a chance we went down and can’t really complain, good luck — The Man The Swift The Legend (@Sw1ftyyyy) October 6, 2020

Well that was a waste of time and money. — goldengoals (@goldengoals1) October 6, 2020

Another wasted talent — Barney Burns (@burnseyboy15) October 6, 2020

Byeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! — David Spackman (@dcspackman) October 6, 2020

not even fussed wasn't great for us at all — FJ (@WatfordFJC9) October 6, 2020

Great player on his day. His goal against Norwich was proof but too injury prone hence why he ended up at us. A gamble worth taking at the time but the championship is gruelling and we can't afford to carry anyone, wages aside. All the best @DannyWelbeck #WatfordFC https://t.co/o9546KN1Q5 — Rob Ezekiel (@Rob_Ezekiel) October 6, 2020