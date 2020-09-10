‘Waste of money’, ‘Not needed’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging transfer link

According to Football Insider, Bristol City are interested in re-signing former defender Greg Cunningham from Cardiff City.

Cunningham made 107 appearances for the Robins during a three-year spell at Ashton Gate, after joining them from Manchester City in 2012.

The 29-year-old helped them win promotion from League One in 2015, and also helped them lift the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy with a win over Walsall at Wembley.

Quiz: Are these 11 facts about the current Bristol City squad true or false?

1 of 11 Liam Walsh came through the Liverpool academy True False

Since then, Cunningham has endured spells at Preston and Cardiff, but he is currently out of favour in South Wales.

The defender spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, making only 10 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side with his time at Ewood Park being plagued by injury.

Now behind Joe Bennett in the pecking order upon his return to Cardiff, Cunningham could well be let go by Neil Harris, with less than a year left on his contract in South Wales.

According to Football Insider, Bristol City boss Dean Holden is keen to bring Cunningham back to Ashton Gate, as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

This speculation has divided opinions amongst the City faithful, with many questioning whether the club need to bring in another defender, especially following the arrival of versatile player Chris Brunt.

Here, we take a look at what they have had to say…

With Rowe and even Brunt if needs be as cover? We've got so many exciting academy left backs it would be slight overkill imo! — One Stream in Bristol (@OSIBpodcast) September 10, 2020

I don’t know if burnt could play left wing back at 36, and Rowe I think will predominately cover centre back, so would be useful if he’s cheap. I’d of thought that COD would cover LWB if we were short though – not sure where else he gets in the team! — Edd Layton (@eddlayton) September 10, 2020

Can he fill in on the left of a back three? DaSilva, Rowe, and Brunt should be able to cover our left back/wingback spot — City Chris (@ChrisBessex) September 10, 2020

Not needed, waste of money, have a squad full of options and cover if required — Wayne Nobile (@WayneNobile) September 10, 2020

Cant see that was a mistake we ever let him go — Julian Newton (@cymruambyth1964) September 10, 2020

Is this really necessary — Luke Allen (@LukeAll06751016) September 10, 2020

Unless Tommy Rowe is off we don’t need another full back. — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) September 10, 2020

Dont need him imo. — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) September 10, 2020

good player, but do we need another LWB? we already have 4 players who could play there — GUNGA DIN (@saharaguts) September 10, 2020