Bristol City

‘Waste of money’, ‘Not needed’ – Many Bristol City fans react to emerging transfer link

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to Football Insider, Bristol City are interested in re-signing former defender Greg Cunningham from Cardiff City.

Cunningham made 107 appearances for the Robins during a three-year spell at Ashton Gate, after joining them from Manchester City in 2012.

The 29-year-old helped them win promotion from League One in 2015, and also helped them lift the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy with a win over Walsall at Wembley.

Since then, Cunningham has endured spells at Preston and Cardiff, but he is currently out of favour in South Wales.

The defender spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, making only 10 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side with his time at Ewood Park being plagued by injury.

Now behind Joe Bennett in the pecking order upon his return to Cardiff, Cunningham could well be let go by Neil Harris, with less than a year left on his contract in South Wales.

According to Football Insider, Bristol City boss Dean Holden is keen to bring Cunningham back to Ashton Gate, as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

This speculation has divided opinions amongst the City faithful, with many questioning whether the club need to bring in another defender, especially following the arrival of versatile player Chris Brunt.

Here, we take a look at what they have had to say…


